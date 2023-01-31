The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Stunt Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated television stunt ensembles are: “Andor,” “The Boys,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “Stranger Things.”

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Stunt Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Stunt Ensemble

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. “House of the Dragon” — 82/25 odds

HBO’s red-hot prequel series takes place about 200 years before the events of awards juggernaut “Game of Thrones.” Can “Dragon” now emulate “GoT’s” history in this specific stunt category, where it went eight-for-eight at the SAG Awards? It boasts a sprawling cast (led by Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as the adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) and is filled with immaculate stunt work including sword fighting and dragon riding.

Experts predicting: Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety)

2. “Andor” — 39/10 odds

The latest “Star Wars” offshoot from Disney+ hopes to follow in the footsteps of “The Mandalorian,” which won the stunt race in 2020 (the first year after “Game of Thrones” ended). “Andor” stars Diego Luna as his character Cassian Andor from the feature film “Rogue One” (2016), a thief who will one day join the Rebel Alliance that opposes the Galactic Empire. Viewers also see flashbacks to when he was a child and became an orphan on his home planet, Kenari.

Experts predicting: Nikki Novak (Fandango), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby)

3. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — 4/1 odds

Amazon Prime Video delves into the rich world of J. R. R. Tolkien with this prequel series that takes place thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Robert Aramayo and Morfydd Clark lead the show as Elrond (a half-Elven architect and politician who uses his friendship with the Dwarves to better the lives of his people) and Galadriel (an Elven warrior who tries to warn others about the villain Sauron potentially returning to Middle-earth), respectively.

Experts predicting: Eric Deggans (NPR)

4. “The Boys” — 9/2 odds

This marks the second stunt citation for “The Boys” after its initial bid in 2020. Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video comic-book series aired last summer and introduced a brand new superhero, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who may have a special connection with the flawed Homelander (Antony Starr). Notable stunt work this year includes flying, fighting and one very memorable superhero orgy.

Experts predicting: None

5. “Stranger Things” — 9/2 odds

Netflix’s 1980s nostalgic sci-fi series is up for its third stunt bid after losing to “Game of Thrones” in both 2017 and 2019. Can it now prevail thanks to its best-ever season in which our heroes travel back and forth between our world and the Upside Down, where they interact with the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower)? Something tells us SAG Awards voters will be humming Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” as they mark their ballots.

Experts predicting: None

