2023 SAG Awards: Winners Predictions In All 15 Categories

Check out our exclusive 2023 SAG predictions of the winners at the ceremony on February 26. Scroll through this photo gallery to see who we think will prevail in all 15 categories at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. There are six awards for film and nine on the TV side, with both individual and cast prizes.

To make our SAG predictions we combined the forecasts of a score of industry journalists, our in-house team of editors, the two dozen entrants with the best scores last year, the top 24 from the last couple of years combined, and thousands more Screen Actors Guild Awards fans just like you.

FILM

BEST FILM ENSEMBLE

Everything Everywhere All at Once – 16/5

The Banshees of Inisherin – 39/10

The Fabelmans – 9/2

Women Talking – 9/2

Babylon – 9/2

BEST FILM ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once – 17/5

Cate Blanchett, Tár – 7/2

Viola Davis, The Woman King – 9/2

Danielle Deadwyler, Till – 9/2

Ana de Armas, Blonde – 9/2

BEST FILM ACTOR

Brendan Fraser, The Whale – 71/20

Austin Butler, Elvis – 18/5

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – 4/1

Bill Nighy, Living – 9/2

Adam Sandler, Hustle – 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 16/5

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – 4/1

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once – 4/1

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once – 9/2

Hong Chau, The Whale – 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once – 31/10

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin – 4/1

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – 4/1

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans – 9/2

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse – 9/2

BEST FILM STUNT ENSEMBLE

Top Gun: Maverick – 16/5

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 39/10

The Woman King – 4/1

Avatar: The Way of Water – 9/2

The Batman – 9/2

TV

BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The White Lotus – 16/5

Better Call Saul – 4/1

The Crown – 4/1

Severance – 9/2

Ozark – 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – 16/5

Jason Bateman, Ozark – 4/1

Adam Scott, Severance – 4/1

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man – 9/2

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul – 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – 82/25

Zendaya, Euphoria – 37/10

Julia Garner, Ozark – 9/2

Laura Linney, Ozark – 9/2

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Abbott Elementary – 31/10

Only Murders in the Building – 4/1

The Bear – 4/1

Hacks – 9/2

Barry – 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – 16/5

Bill Hader, Barry – 39/10

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – 4/1

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building – 9/2

Anthony Carrigan, Barry – 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – 17/5

Jean Smart, Hacks – 37/10

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – 4/1

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday – 9/2

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/MINISERIES ACTOR

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 16/5

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – 39/10

Taron Egerton, Black Bird – 9/2

Steve Carell, The Patient – 9/2

Sam Elliott, 1883 – 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/MINISERIES ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – 16/5

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 39/10

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna – 9/2

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy – 9/2

Emily Blunt, The English – 9/2

BEST TV STUNT ENSEMBLE

House of the Dragon – 16/5

Andor – 39/10

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – 4/1

Stranger Things – 9/2

The Boys – 9/2

