Experts slugfest: SAG and PGA Awards winner predictions — will ‘Everything Everywhere’ win everything?

Another week, another round of awards. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their predictions for this weekend’s Producers Guild of America Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and BAFTAs crowned different films, PGA could go its own way as well or award odds-on favorite “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The Oscar frontrunner, which won Critics Choice, can silence doubters of its alleged polarizing nature by triumphing on the preferential ballot. But “Top Gun: Maverick,” which saved Hollywood’s ass, per Steven Spielberg, is hot on its heels. BAFTA champ “All Quiet on the Western Front” is not nominated at PGA, so how does that impact things?

SEE Experts slugfest: 2023 BAFTA Awards recap — did Austin Butler just lock up the Best Actor Oscar?

“Everything Everywhere” already has a major guild win under its belt from the Directors Guild of America Awards and can add two this weekend between PGA and SAG, where it’s favored to win three awards from five nominations, including ensemble. Ke Huy Quan can recover from his BAFTA loss to Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) with a supporting actor victory, but Michelle Yeoh is in a way tighter duel with Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”), who is the only acting contender remaining who can sweep. Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) will also try to do the thing and rebound from her BAFTA loss to Kerry Condon, while the lead actor top two appears to be between Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”). Does this mean five-time nominee “The Banshees of Inisherin” will go home empty-handed?

Elsewhere, we make Motion Picture Sound Editors and Costume Design Guild Awards predictions.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer’s press tour (0:00)

PGA predictions (10:38)

SAG predictions (25:39)

MPSE and CDG predictions (1:02:06)

Final thoughts (1:08:45)

