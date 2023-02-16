2023 SCL Awards winners include ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘Pinocchio’ …

Wednesday night at the 2023 SCL Awards (Society of Composers & Lyricists), Michael Abels won the award for top studio film score for his work on “Nope,” while Ryan Lott and his experimental band Son Lux earned the statuette for Outstanding Independent Film Score for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The 4th annual gala took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Read on for all of the 2023 SCL Awards winners.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was a champion along with Alexandre Desplat and Roeban Katz in the Outstanding Song for a Musical or Comedy category for the tune “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Also scoring a victory in a song category was the legendary Diane Warren, who became the first songwriter to receive an honorary Oscar in December. She accepted her award in Outstanding Song for a Drama or Documentary for “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.”

Nami Melumad, who co-composed “Thor: Love and Thunder” with Michael Giacchino and became “Star Trek’s” first female composer with “Star Trek: Prodigy,” won the David Raskin Award for Emerging Talent for the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” And taking trophies at the SCL’s for the second year in a row were Stephanie Economou – a winner this time for Outstanding Score for Interactive Media for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok” – and Cristobal Tapia de Veer, honored for HBO’s “White Lotus” in Outstanding Score for Television two years running.

The Spirit of Collaboration Award was given to the team of Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz and Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle who have collaborated on five films, most recently “Babylon,” while a pair of SCL Jury Awards honored Abels for “Omar” – the opera he co-composed with Rhiannon Giddens – and the orchestral experience Women Warriors: The Voices of Change.

The ceremony was hosted by Emmy winner Darren Criss (“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), who also gave his own musical performance.

Past SCL Award winners who went on to win Oscars include Hans Zimmer for “Dune”; Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for “No Time to Die”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul”; and Hildur Guonadottir for “Joker.”

A complete list of nominees and winners follows:

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Michael Abels – “Nope” (WINNER)

Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Carter Burwell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Michael Giacchio – “The Batman”

John Powell – “Don’t Worry Darling”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Ryan Lott – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Sharon Faber – “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

Rob Simonsen – “The Whale”

Mark Smythe – “The Reef: Stalked”

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro – “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” (WINNER)

Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick – “Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

Danny Elfman – “Light the Match” from “Central Park

Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman – “Love is Not Love” from “Bros”

Weird Al Yankovic – “Now You Know” from “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A DRAMA OR DOCUMENTARY

Diane Warren – “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” (WINNER)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Lady Gaga, Bloodpop – “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Goransson, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “(You Make it Feel Like) Home” from “Bones and All”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR TELEVISION

Cristobal Tapia De Veer – “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Nicholas Britell – “Andor”

Siddhartha Khosla – “Only Murders in the Building”

Bear McCreary – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Theodore Shapiro – “Severance”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Stephanie Economou – “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Regnarok” (WINNER)

Nainita Desai – “Immortality”

Bear McCreary – “God of War Ragnarok”

Winifred Phillips – “Jurassic World Primal Ops”

Christopher Willis – “Car Burglar”

DAVID RASKIN AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT

Nami Melumad – “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (WINNER)

Dara Tarlor – “The Invitation”

Anna Drubich – “Barbarian”

Deandre James Allen-Toole – “God’s Country”

Esin Aydingoz – “Simchas and Sorrows”

SPIRIT OF COLLABORATION AWARD: Justin Hurwitz and Damien Chazelle

SCL JURY AWARDS: “Omar” (Michael Abels and Rhiannon Giddens) and Women Warriors: The Voices of Change

