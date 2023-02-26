2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Full Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

The SAG Awards are being handed out on Sunday, February 26 during a two-hour live ceremony that’s streaming exclusively for the first time on Netflix’s YouTube Channel beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. This marks the 29th year that the Screen Actors Guild has awarded prizes in six film categories and nine TV races.

Scroll down to see the SAG Awards winners list live as it happens this evening. We’ve also included the complete roster of nominees in every category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Among the movies in the running, in the marquee Best Film Ensemble category, the nominees are “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking.” “Banshees” and “Everything Everywhere” lead all nominated films with five SAG Awards bids each. Last year, the SAGs presaged a handful of Oscar winners, with eventual Best Picture victor “CODA” winning cast ensemble and Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) first earning SAG honors as well.

On the TV side, the final season of Netflix’s “Ozark” tops all nominees with four. The Best Drama Series Ensemble lineup features “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus,” while in Comedy Series Ensemble the nominees include “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.” Neither of last year’s winners in the category, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” were eligible this year due to a lack of fresh episodes.

Sally Field is receiving the 58th SAG Life Achievement Award, which will be presented by Andrew Garfield. The duo starred together in the “Amazing Spider-Man” movies.

MOVIES

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “TAR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

X – “Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

BEST DRAMA SERIES ACTOR

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

BEST DRAMA SERIES ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

BEST COMEDY SERIES ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST COMEDY SERIES ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Steve Carrell, “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer”

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash Betts, “Dahmer”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

BEST TV SERIES STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

X – “Stranger Things”

