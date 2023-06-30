‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The Bear’ rule Television Critics Association Awards nominations with 5 apiece

Not one, not two but three shows topped Friday’s 39th Television Critics Association nominations with five bids each: “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The Bear.”

All three series are up for Program of the Year alongside reigning champ “Abbott Elementary,” “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Other Two,” “Poker Face” and “The White Lotus.”

A two-time winner for drama series, “Succession” will seek a third win in the category for its fourth and final season, which would tie it with “The Americans,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Lost” and “Mad Men” (“The Sopranos” holds the record with four wins). It’s up against its HBO mates “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus,” in addition to “Andor,” 2019 winner “Better Call Saul,” “The Good Fight,” “Interview with the Vampire” and “Yellowjackets.”

Performers from “Succession” and “The Last of Us” occupy five of the nine spots in Individual Achievement in Drama, thanks to the three Roy siblings — Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong — and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”), Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”), Betty Gilpin (“Mrs. Davis”) and Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) are the other nominees. Last year’s winner was Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”), the seventh consecutive female champ in the category.

“Succession” is the third show to score three Individual Achievement in Drama nominations in the same year after “The Practice” in 1999 and “The West Wing” in 2000, though the latter two’s hauls might be more impressive as they occurred when the category was set at five nominees.

“The Last of Us” is also nominated for new program, where it’s pitted against “Andor,” “The Bear,” Interview with the Vampire,” “Jury Duty,” “Mrs. Davis,” “Poker Face” and “Shrinking.”

“The Bear” mimicked “The Last of Us’” nominations on the comedy side. It’ll vie for series honors opposite defending champ “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “The Other Two,” “Poker Face,” “Reservation Dogs” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The FX hit, which just premiered its second season on Hulu last week, nabbed Individual Achievement in Comedy bids for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. They face Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), and returning “Abbott” nominees Quinta Brunson, who won last year, and Janelle James.

The limited series/TV movie/specials race features “Beef,” “Black Bird,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Mrs. Davis,” “The Patient,” “A Small Light” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

The previous youth programming category has been split into two — children’s programming (shows for children 7 and under) and family programming (shows for children 7 and older) — giving TCA 14 categories now, its most ever.

This is the third year in a row with at least one show earning a leading five nominations after “Ted Lasso” in 2021 and “Abbott Elementary” last year. “Ted” won three awards while “Abbott” took four, and both were named Program of the Year. “Ted” was snubbed across the board this year.

“Abbott Elementary” and “Poker Face” are next in line with four bids each, while five shows are triple nominees: “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “Jury Duty” (whose series nom is in reality instead of comedy), “Mrs. Davis” and Shrinking.” HBO/Max leads all networks with 20 nominations, followed by FX with 10. Disney+ and Peacock have nine apiece.

Winners will be announced Monday, Aug. 7. There is no in-person ceremony for the fourth year in a row as the summer press tour was canceled due to the writers’ strike. Recipients of the Career Achievement and Heritage Awards will be announced later this summer.

See the full list of nominees below.



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO | Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

​​“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS

“Bluey” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 Winner in Youth Category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Andor” – Disney+

“The Bear” – FX

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Beef” – Netflix

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones & The Six” – Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“Succession” – HBO | MAX (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO | Max

“The Bear” – FX

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 Winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“The Bear” – FX

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

