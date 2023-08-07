‘Succession’ tops Television Critics Association Awards while Rhea Seehorn makes history

“Succession” ruled the 39th Television Critics Association Awards with two wins, including the top prize, Program of the Year.

It’s the first time the HBO hit has won TCA’s most prestigious award after bids in 2020 and 2022. “Succession” also won drama series for the third time, following victories in 2020 and 2022, to join “The Americans,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Lost” and “Mad Men” as three-time champs in the category (“The Sopranos” holds the record with four wins). This means that “Succession” has won drama series for three of its four seasons, having only lost on its first nomination in 2019 to “Better Call Saul.”

Along with “The Last of Us” and “The Bear,” “Succession” co-led nominations with five bids. Its other three nominations were in Individual Achievement in Drama for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong, making it the third show to score three spots in the category after “The Practice” in 1999 and “The West Wing” in 2000. But the Roy siblings lost to “Better Call Saul’s” Rhea Seehorn, who’s now the eighth consecutive woman to win the gender-neutral category. Seehorn is the first supporting performer to prevail in the category’s 27-year existence as well.



While “The Last of Us” went 0-5, “The Bear” translated two of its five nominations into wins: comedy series and new program. The FX series and “Succession” were the only shows to win more than one award.



Natasha Lyonne nabbed the Individual Achievement in Comedy honor for “Poker Face,” becoming the sixth straight woman to win the award. She was previously nominated in the category for “Russian Doll” in 2019, losing to “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge.



“Beef” pocketed the movies/miniseries/specials trophy, the only award for which the Netflix series was nominated. “Jury Duty” won reality series (reminder that “Jury Duty” is a Best Comedy Series Emmy nominee).



After splitting the youth programming category into two, TCA awarded “Bluey” in children’s programming (shows for kids 7 and under) and “Ms. Marvel” in family programming (shows for kids 7 and older).



Mel Brooks received the Career Achievement prize, while “The Carol Burnett Show” was the Heritage Award honoree.



The in-person TCA Awards were axed for the fourth year in a row as the summer press tour was canceled due to the writers’ strike. The winners announcement comes 10 days before final Emmy voting starts. Last year, “Abbott Elementary” won four TCA Awards, including Program of the Year, en route to three Emmy wins, though not Best Comedy Series. “Abbott” had four TCA nominations this year but went home empty-handed.



See the full list of winners below.



Individual Achievement in Drama: Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul,” AMC)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face,” Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: “Bluey” (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: “Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix) (2022 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program: “The Bear” (FX)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries or Specials: “Beef” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “Succession” (HBO | Max) (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “The Bear” (FX)

Program of the Year: “Succession” (HBO | Max)

Career Achievement Honoree: Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: “The Carol Burnett Show” (CBS)

