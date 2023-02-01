2023 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 1): ‘Kimberly Akimbo,’ ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘1776’ and a change in voting procedure

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met for the first time during the 2022-2023 Broadway season on January 31 to discuss eligibility of 20 productions for the 76th Annual Tony Awards in 2023. The productions discussed were: “The Kite Runner,” “Into the Woods,” “Leopoldstadt,” “Cost of Living,” “1776,” “Death of a Salesman,” “The Piano Lesson,” “Topdog/Underdog,” “Walking With Ghosts,” “Almost Famous,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool,” “& Juliet,” “A Christmas Carol,” “KPOP,” “Ain’t No Mo’,” “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” “Ohio State Murders,” “Some Like it Hot,” and “The Collaboration.”

The following determinations were made:

Gavin Creel, Joshua Henry and Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Featured Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in “Into the Woods.”

Amir Arison will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for his performance in “The Kite Runner.”

Crystal Lucas-Perry will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “1776.”

Sharon D Clarke will be considered eligible in the Featured Actress in a Play category for her performance in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.”

Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks will be considered eligible in the Featured Actor/Actress in a Play categories for their respective performances in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.”

Casey Likes will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Musical category for his performance in “Almost Famous.”

Victoria Clark will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “Kimberly Akimbo.”

“A Christmas Carol” will be considered eligible in the Best Play category. Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons and Michael Arden will be considered eligible as authors for the adaptation.

Jefferson Mays will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for his performance in “A Christmas Carol.”

Dane Laffrey (scenic design) and Lucy Mackinnon (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on “A Christmas Carol.”

Lorna Courtney will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “& Juliet.”

Soutra Gilmour (scenic design) and Andrzej Goulding (projection and video design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “& Juliet.”

Luna will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “KPOP.”

Gabriel Hainer Evansohn (scenic design) and Peter Nigrini (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “KPOP.”

Will Swenson will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Musical category for his performance in “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.”

“Ohio State Murders” will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Adrienne Kennedy will be considered eligible as author.

Beowulf Boritt (scenic design) and Jeff Sugg (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on “Ohio State Murders”.

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in “Some Like it Hot.”

Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for their respective performances in “The Collaboration.”

Ben Stanton (scenic design) and Duncan McLean (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on “The Collaboration.”

As a reminder: Tony eligibility aligns with a performer’s opening night billing in the Playbill. Actors listed above the title are considered Lead while those below the title are considered Featured, unless otherwise stated in a determination above.

Most of the category placements went according to expectations for the actors in contention, though it is worth highlighting the committee’s decision to move Crystal Lucas-Perry into the lead race for her role as John Adams in ‘1776.’ William Daniels originated this role in the initial Broadway production. Even though John Adams is clearly the centerpiece of this musical, the Tonys nominated him for featured actor since he was not billed above the title. Daniels publicly refused the nomination and became the only nominee in history to get their name removed from the Tony ballot. It’s a wonderful change of pace to see the modern day committee placing this role where it truly belongs: in lead.

An important, and potentially controversial, new voting rule has also been introduced this season. Voters will be able to vote in categories in which they have not seen one nominated performance, production element, or creative element. This is a departure from the normal rules where a voter must have seen all nominated elements of a production to vote in a category. The rule is likely in response to last season’s battle with Covid outbreaks, leading many nominated performers to call out sick. Oftentimes voters were able to see a nominated show, but not all of the nominated performances. The administration has said that this voting procedure will only apply for the 2022-2023 season, and write-in votes will not be allowed.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023, so any Broadway show hoping to compete must open by this date. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This year’s ceremony will be held at the United Palace in Washington Heights, and will broadcast live on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

