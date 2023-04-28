2023 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 3): Aaron Sorkin contends for ‘Camelot,’ a ‘Shucked’ star goes lead, and more

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on April 28, for the third and final time during the 2022-2023 Broadway season, to discuss the eligibility of 11 productions for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. This year’s ceremony will be held at the United Palace in Washington Heights, and will broadcast live on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions under discussion were: “Life of Pi,” “Shucked,” “Fat Ham,” “Camelot,” “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,’ “The Thanksgiving Play,” “Prima Facie,” “Good Night, Oscar,” “Summer, 1976,” “New York, New York,” and “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.”

SEE 2023 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 2): Stephen McKinley Henderson, Linedy Genao confirmed as lead actors

The following determinations were made:

Hiran Abeysekera will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for his performance in “Life of Pi.”

Tim Hatley (scenic design) and Andrzej Goulding (video design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on “Life of Pi.”

Tim Hatley (costume design), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (puppet design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Costume Design of a Play category for their work on “Life of Pi.”

Caroline Innerbichler will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “Shucked.”

Marcel Spears will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for his performance in “Fat Ham.”

Aaron Sorkin will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his work on “Camelot.”

Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in “Camelot.”

Michael Yeargan (scenic design) and 59 Productions (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “Camelot.”

Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design) and David Bengali (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on “The Thanksgiving Play.”

Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play category for their respective performances in “Summer, 1976.”

John Lee Beatty (scenic design) and Hana S. Kim (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on “Summer, 1976.”

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in “New York, New York.”

All other eligibility is consistent with the opening-night credits. As a reminder: Tony eligibility aligns with a performer’s opening night billing in the Playbill. Actors listed above the title are considered Lead while those below the title are considered Featured, unless otherwise stated in a determination above.

There were several notable decisions in this round of eligibility rulings. The biggest news of the bunch includes breakout “Shucked” star Caroline Innerbichler being singled out as the musical’s sole lead performer. She will now contend for one of five slots in the hotly competitive Lead Actress in a Musical race. Elsewhere, Sorkin was deemed to have reinvented enough of Alan Jay Lerner’s book for “Camelot” to enter into the competition for Book of a Musical. It will be the only revival competing in that race.

The new musical “New York, New York” uses a combination of pre-existing songs from the film of the same name (including the title number), as well as some trunk songs from John Kander and the late Fred Ebb, plus a few new tunes that Kander collaborated on with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Producers submitted to be considered for Best Original Score, arguing that the show met the Tony Awards criteria for the category by containing at least 50% new material. We can report that submission was denied.for Best Original Score.

Current “Funny Girl” star Lea Michele and Tony winner Myles Frost (“MJ”) will announce the 76th Annual Tony Award nominations May 2. Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live June 11 from the United Palace in Washington Heights from 8-11 PM ET on CBS, streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. CBS and Pluto TV will present “The Tony Awards: Act One,” a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards. That celebration commences at 6:30 PM ET and continues through 8 PM ET.

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Award nominees through May 2

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?