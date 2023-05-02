Meet the 2023 Tony Awards nominating committee: Priscilla Lopez, Daphne Rubin-Vega …

Unlike other major awards bodies, the Tony Awards decide their nominations via a committee of industry members who commit to seeing every single production that opens during the Broadway season. This committee can thus make informed decisions on what shows, performers and creatives should earn recognition from New York theatre’s top honor.

In 2023, 40 theatre professionals saw all 38 eligible musicals and plays and selected the nominees in 26 competitive categories.

Below, a complete list of the 2023 Tony Awards nominating committee members including their professions plus past Tony nominations and wins:

Warren Adams, choreographer, director and producer

Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (2014)

Becky Ann Baker, actor

Pun Bandhu, actor and producer

Two-time Tony winner for Best Revival of a Play for “Glengarry Glen Ross” (2005) and Best Musical for “Spring Awakening” (2007) and Tony nominee for “Beetlejuice” (2019)

Brenda Braxton, actor and author

Tony-nominee for Featured Actress (Musical) for “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (1995)

Christopher Burney, educator and producer

Two-time Tony nominee for Best Revival for “Lobby Hero” (2018) and “Torch Song” (2019)

Eisa Davis, actor, singer, songwriter, and writer

Pulitzer Prize finalist for “Bulrusher” (2007)

Carmel Dean, arranger, composer, music director and orchestrator

Jerry Dixon, actor and director

Dionne Figgins, choreographer and co-founder of Broadway Serves, Artistic Director of Ballet Tech

Kamilah Forbes, executive producer of The Apollo Theater

Scott Frankel, composer

Tony nominee for Best Original Score for “Grey Gardens” (2007)

M L Geiger, lighting designer

Jessica Hagedorn, novelist, lyricist, poet, playwright and screenwriter

Raja Feather Kelly, choreographer and director

John Kilgore, sound designer

Kathy Landau, executive director of Symphony Space

Andrea Lauer, costume designer

Zhailon Levingston, director

Jose Llana, actor

Priscilla Lopez, actor

Tony winner for Featured Actress (Musical) for “A Day in Hollywood/A Night in Ukraine” (1980) and Tony nominee for “A Chorus Line” (1976)

John Mauceri, conductor

Tony winner for Best Reproduction (Musical) for “On Your Toes” (1983)

Jess McLeod, director

James C. Nicola, director, producer and former artistic director, New York Theatre Workshop

Three-time Tony winner for Best Musical for “Rent” (1996), “Once” (2012), and “Hadestown” (2019), plus four additional nominations and a Special Tony (2022)

Antoinette Nwandu, playwright

Peter Parnell, librettist and playwright

Ralph Peña, artistic director of Ma-Yi Theater Company and playwright

Nancy Piccione, retired casting director

Bill Rauch, director and artistic director of the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center

Rosalba Rolón, artistic director of Pregones Theater

Daphne Rubin-Vega, actor

Two-time Tony nominee for Best Actress (Musical) for “Rent” (1996) and Featured Actress (Play) for “Anna in the Tropics” (2004)

Susan Sampliner, retired company manager

Dick Scanlan, director, librettist, lyricist and playwright

Three-time Tony nominee for Best Score and Best Book for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002) and Best Book of a Musical for “Everyday Rapture” (2010)

Kimberly Senior, freelance director

Rachel Sheinkin, librettist and playwright

Tony winner for Best Book of a Musical for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (2005)

Devario Simmons, costume designer

Natasha Sinha, dramaturg, director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre and producer

Michael Stotts, executive director of Paper Mill Playhouse

Reginald Van Lee, national leader, patron and theatre arts advocate

Michael Benjamin Washington, actor and playwright

Ben Wexler, composer and lyricist

Special Tony for Broadway Advocacy Coalition (2020)

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Award winners through June 11

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?