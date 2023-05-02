Meet the 2023 Tony Awards nominating committee: Priscilla Lopez, Daphne Rubin-Vega …

Unlike other major awards bodies, the Tony Awards decide their nominations via a committee of industry members who commit to seeing every single production that opens during the Broadway season. This committee can thus make informed decisions on what shows, performers and creatives should earn recognition from New York theatre’s top honor.
In 2023, 40 theatre professionals saw all 38 eligible musicals and plays and selected the nominees in 26 competitive categories.
Below, a complete list of the 2023 Tony Awards nominating committee members including their professions plus past Tony nominations and wins:
Warren Adams, choreographer, director and producer
Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (2014)
Becky Ann Baker, actor
Pun Bandhu, actor and producer
Two-time Tony winner for Best Revival of a Play for “Glengarry Glen Ross” (2005) and Best Musical for “Spring Awakening” (2007) and Tony nominee for “Beetlejuice” (2019)
Brenda Braxton, actor and author
Tony-nominee for Featured Actress (Musical) for “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (1995)
Christopher Burney, educator and producer
Two-time Tony nominee for Best Revival for “Lobby Hero” (2018) and “Torch Song” (2019)
Eisa Davis, actor, singer, songwriter, and writer
Pulitzer Prize finalist for “Bulrusher” (2007)
Carmel Dean, arranger, composer, music director and orchestrator
Jerry Dixon, actor and director
Dionne Figgins, choreographer and co-founder of Broadway Serves, Artistic Director of Ballet Tech
Kamilah Forbes, executive producer of The Apollo Theater
Scott Frankel, composer
Tony nominee for Best Original Score for “Grey Gardens” (2007)
M L Geiger, lighting designer
Jessica Hagedorn, novelist, lyricist, poet, playwright and screenwriter
Raja Feather Kelly, choreographer and director
John Kilgore, sound designer
Kathy Landau, executive director of Symphony Space
Andrea Lauer, costume designer
Zhailon Levingston, director
Jose Llana, actor
Priscilla Lopez, actor
Tony winner for Featured Actress (Musical) for “A Day in Hollywood/A Night in Ukraine” (1980) and Tony nominee for “A Chorus Line” (1976)
John Mauceri, conductor
Tony winner for Best Reproduction (Musical) for “On Your Toes” (1983)
Jess McLeod, director
James C. Nicola, director, producer and former artistic director, New York Theatre Workshop
Three-time Tony winner for Best Musical for “Rent” (1996), “Once” (2012), and “Hadestown” (2019), plus four additional nominations and a Special Tony (2022)
Antoinette Nwandu, playwright
Peter Parnell, librettist and playwright
Ralph Peña, artistic director of Ma-Yi Theater Company and playwright
Nancy Piccione, retired casting director
Bill Rauch, director and artistic director of the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center
Rosalba Rolón, artistic director of Pregones Theater
Daphne Rubin-Vega, actor
Two-time Tony nominee for Best Actress (Musical) for “Rent” (1996) and Featured Actress (Play) for “Anna in the Tropics” (2004)
Susan Sampliner, retired company manager
Dick Scanlan, director, librettist, lyricist and playwright
Three-time Tony nominee for Best Score and Best Book for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002) and Best Book of a Musical for “Everyday Rapture” (2010)
Kimberly Senior, freelance director
Rachel Sheinkin, librettist and playwright
Tony winner for Best Book of a Musical for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (2005)
Devario Simmons, costume designer
Natasha Sinha, dramaturg, director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre and producer
Michael Stotts, executive director of Paper Mill Playhouse
Reginald Van Lee, national leader, patron and theatre arts advocate
Michael Benjamin Washington, actor and playwright
Ben Wexler, composer and lyricist
Special Tony for Broadway Advocacy Coalition (2020)
