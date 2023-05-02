2023 Tony Awards nominations snubs: ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘Death of a Salesman,’ Phillippa Soo …

With 38 productions eligible for this year’s Tony Awards, there were plenty of names missing when nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. Among the most surprising 2023 Tony nominations snubs was “Life of Pi” for Best Play. The production earned nine Olivier Award nominations across the pond, winning Best New Play, Actor (Hiran Abeysekera), Featured Actor, Lighting Design and Set Design. But at the Tonys, it missed out on a Best Play bid and didn’t score a nomination for Abeysekera. The production did perform well in the design categories, though, earning five nominations including for director Max Webster.

A duo of play revivals also underperformed. The latest production of Arthur Miller‘s “Death of a Salesman” did earn a significant nomination for Best Actor for Wendell Pierce, but it missed out on major bids for Best Revival of a Play, Featured Actress for Sharon D Clarke and Best Featured Actor for André De Shields. August Wilson‘s “The Piano Lesson,” meanwhile, broke through in Best Revival and Best Featured Actor for Samuel L. Jackson, but missed anticipated bids for Best Actor for John David Washington, Featured Actress for Danielle Brooks, and Director.

Phillipa Soo also missed out on two potential nominations. The past Tony nominee for “Hamilton” turned in two well-received performances in two musical revivals this season in “Into the Woods” as Cinderella and “Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot” as Guinevere. Although she did not break through in either race in our combined odds, many of our prognosticators expected her to sneak in for one of the two performances. Her two productions did perform well overall, though, with six bids for “Woods” and five for “Camelot,” which are both nominated for Best Revival of a Musical.

In all, 11 of the 38 productions in contention were completely shut out on nominations morning. Those include new musicals “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” and “Bad Cinderella,” new plays “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool,” “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” “Pictures From Home,” “The Collaboration,” “The Kite Runner,” “The Thanksgiving Play,” and “Walking With Ghosts,” and musical revivals “Dancin'” and “1776.”

Below, see the list of snubbed contenders in the top show and performance categories:

NOT NOMINATED: BEST MUSICAL

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

NOT NOMINATED: BEST PLAY

Life of Pi

Prima Facie

NOT NOMINATED: BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Dancin’

NOT NOMINATED: BEST PLAY REVIVAL

Death of a Salesman

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Patina Miller (“Into the Woods”)

Anna Uzele (“New York, New York”)

Phillipa Soo (“Camelot”)

Adrianna Hicks (“Some Like it Hot”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Will Swenson (“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”)

Andrew Burnap (“Camelot”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)

Laura Linney (“Summer, 1976”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR (PLAY)

Marcel Spears (“Fat Ham”)

John David Washington (“The Piano Lesson”)

Hiran Abeysekera (“Life of Pi”)

Jefferson Mays (“A Christmas Carol”)

Oscar Isaac (“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Robyn Hurder (“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”)

Alli Mauzey (“Kimberly Akimbo”)

Phillipa Soo (“Into the Woods”)

Carolee Carmello (“Bad Cinderella”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Gavin Creel (“Into the Woods”)

Gaten Matarazzo (“Sweeney Todd”)

Steven Boyer (“Kimberly Akimbo”)

Alex Joseph Grayson (“Parade”)

Paulo Szot (“& Juliet”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Sharon D Clarke (“Death of a Salesman”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Piano Lesson”)

Faye Castelow (“Leopoldstadt”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Thanksgiving Play”)

Liza Colon-Zayas (“Between Riverside and Crazy”)

Caissie Levy (“Leopoldstadt”)

Emily Bergl (“Good Night, Oscar”)

Katie Finneran (“The Thanksgiving Play”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)

David Krumholtz (“Leopoldstadt”)

André De Shields (“Death of a Salesman”)

Ray Fisher (“The Piano Lesson”)

Chris Herbie Holland (“Fat Ham”)

Michael Potts (“The Piano Lesson”)