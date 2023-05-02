2023 Tony Awards nominations surprises: ‘Ain’t No Mo’’ and ‘Cost of Living’ exceed expectations

In a Broadway season bursting at the seams with critically-acclaimed production — 38 musicals, plays, and revivals opened during the 2022-2023 eligibility window — it is no surprise that the 40 Tony Awards nominators caught theatre aficionados off guard with some of their choices.

In particular, two new plays exceeded our nominations expectations. Ahead of the announcement this morning, our official odds predicted only a single nomination for the Pulitzer Prize-winner “Cost of Living” for Katy Sullivan in Featured Actress — although many of our savvy editors and experts knew this would break through in Best Play. But few anticipated it would earn five bids, including Director for Jo Bonney, who ranked in 12th place with only 11 folks predicting her, Kara Young for Featured Actress in ninth place and David Zayas for Featured Actor in eighth place.

SEE the complete list of 2023 Tony Awards nominations

Jordan E. Cooper’s acclaimed and sadly short-lived “Ain’t No Mo’” went into nominations morning with a handful of likely nominations, including for Best Play, Featured Actress (Crystal Lucas-Perry) and Featured Actor for Cooper. But almost nobody saw its bid for Best Director for Stevie Walker-Webb coming. He ranked in 17th place with only 13 of our over 1300 prognosticators betting on his bid. The show also scored bids for costume design and sound design.

There were also quite a number of nominated performers who earned unexpected bids. On the top of the list is Lorna Courtney, the title character of the new musical “& Juliet.” She ranked ninth in our odds with only 127 users anticipating her bid. Ditto for Jessica Hecht (“Summer, 1976”), who broke through in the small Best Play Actress category over her co-star, five-time Tony nominee Laura Linney and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”). Even fewer folks were expecting her to get in, with only 54 users betting on her.

SEE 2023 Tony Awards nominations snubs: ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘Death of a Salesman,’ Phillippa Soo …

In a year so fiercely competitive, it is not surprising that we saw a few supersized categories, which means there was a statistical tie in the nominations voting. But it was surprising to see which categories got expanded — not Best Actor in a Play, which had a roster of contenders that could fill two or three Best Actor line-ups — but rather Best Actor in a Musical, Costume Design and Lighting Design of a Musical with six slots each, Lighting Design of a Play with seven nominees, and Play Direction with six for “A Doll’s House,” “Ain’t No Mo’,” “Cost of Living,” “Fat Ham,” “Leopoldstadt,” and “Life of Pi.”