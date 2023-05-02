2023 Tony Awards nominations: ‘Some Like It Hot’ leads with 13, three plays tie with 6

With the announcement of the Tony Awards nominations on May 2, we now know the shows and performers in contention for the 76th annual ceremony. The 40 members of the Tony nominating committee recognized 27 of the 38 eligible productions across 26 competitive categories.

A new stage adaptation of the 1959 film “Some Like It Hot” leads all productions with 13 nominations. That tally includes a nomination for the top honor of Best Musical and four bids for its performers, Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Three other new musicals are tied for second place with nine nominations: “& Juliet,” “New York, New York,” and “Shucked,” all earning Best Musical bids. Of the six eligible Musical Revivals, the late Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” leads with eight, including Best Revival and three acting nominations for Annaleigh Ashford, Josh Groban, and Ruthie Ann Miles, who are all past nominees; Ashford and Miles have both won trophies.

All but two of the nine eligible new musicals reaped nominations, with shutouts for “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” and “Bad Cinderella.” In addition to the four nomination leaders, “Kimberly Akimbo” scored eight nominations, while the closed “KPOP” landed three and “Almost Famous” scored one for its score by Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe. Among the revivals, another Sondheim musical, “Into the Woods,” landed six nominations, tying with “Parade” and “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot.” Neither “Dancin’” nor “1776” earned a single bid.

On the play side, three productions tied for most-nominated with six: “Ain’t No Mo’,” “A Doll’s House,” and “Leopoldstadt.” “Ain’t No Mo’” exceeded expectations, picking up a Best Direction bid for Stevie Walker-Webb. A trio of other works is close behind at five bids apiece: Pulitzer Prize-winners “Cost of Living” and “Fat Ham” plus the Olivier-winning “Life of Pi.” The latter did exceptionally well in the design categories but got shut out of the Best Play category.

While the Tony nominators gave bids to each of the eligible Best Play Revivals, they blanked a fair number of plays. Those include “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool,” “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” “Pictures From Home,” “The Collaboration,” “The Kite Runner,” “The Thanksgiving Play,” and “Walking With Ghosts.”