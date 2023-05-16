2023 Tony Awards will happen after all following special WGA deal amid writers’ strike

The show will go on.

Well, it was always likely going to go on, but now, thanks to a special arrangement with the Writers Guild, the 2023 Tony Awards will still happen as planned on CBS on June 11. The broadcast will be altered, according to the striking union, but their rank and file will not picket the ceremony.

“As they have stood by us, we stand with our fellow workers on Broadway who are impacted by our strike,” the WGA said in a statement released late Monday night.

It is widely accepted that the annual event is an unparalleled marketing opportunity for many productions, which is watched around the country. A family from Indiana who might have otherwise never heard about “Parade” will potentially snag tickets for their New York City trip planned later this summer. Nix the broadcast, the thinking goes, and many shows may close, leaving numerous people out of work.

How this year’s show will be altered to be more in line with the WGA’s goals remains a bit unclear, but the guild said the onus to do so was on CBS and Paramount. The New York Times wrote that a source said live presentations of awards and performances of moments from shows would likely continue, but a newly-written opening monologue and pre-scripted presenter patter is verboten. (Theoretically, celebs can still adlib.)

Ariana DeBose was scheduled to host the event. It has yet to be confirmed if she is still on board. Below is Neil Patrick Harris giving the finest Tonys opening number in history.

