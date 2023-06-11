2023 Tony Awards: Every winner (and nominee) in all 26 competitive categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Tony Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 2 by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. While the nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards were determined by 40 theatre professionals, winners were decided by over 750 members of the Broadway community.
A whopping 38 shows were eligible for consideration by the nominating committee. On the play side, there were 17 original works and six revivals in the running for nominations. Over on the musical side, nine new tuners were in contention for bids as were six musical revivals. The cutoff date for eligibility was April 27.
The Tony Awards are set for June 12 at United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights and will be hosted for the second year in a row by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. The earlier “Act One” ceremony will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin.
MUSICALS
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Musical Revival
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Actor (Musical)
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Actress (Musical)
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Featured Actor (Musical)
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
X — Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Featured Actress (Musical)
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
X — Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Director (Musical)
X — Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
X — Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet, David West Read
X — Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York, David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked, Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin
Best Original Score
Almost Famous, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
X — Kimberly Akimbo, Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP, Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked, Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot, Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
X — Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best Costume Design (Musical)
X — Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design (Musical)
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
X — Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Scenic Design (Musical)
X — Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best Sound Design (Musical)
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
X — Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
PLAYS
Best Play
Ain’t No Mo’, Jordan E. Cooper
Between Riverside and Crazy, Stephen Adly Guirgis
Cost of Living, Martyna Majok
Fat Ham, James Ijames
Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard
Best Play Revival
August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House, New Version by Amy Herzog
X — Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Best Actor (Play)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Best Actress (Play)
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Featured Actor (Play)
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
X — Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Featured Actress (Play)
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
X — Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Director (Play)
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
X — Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Costume Design (Play)
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes, and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
X — Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Lighting Design (Play)
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
X — Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design (Play)
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
X — Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Sound Design (Play)
Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
X — Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
