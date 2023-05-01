2023 Tony predictions by show: ‘Some Like it Hot,’ ‘Kimberly Akimbo’, ‘Into the Woods’ will lead

Two new musicals and a starry revival will dominate the 2023 Tony Awards nominations, according to our official odds in 17 of the 26 categories. “Some Like It Hot” and “Kimberly Akimbo” will earn at least nine and seven bids, respectively. The latest revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” will also net at least seven nominations on Tuesday, May 2. As for the dramas, “Leopoldstadt” and “The Piano Lesson” will each garner at least five citations, with a revival of “Death of a Salesman” close behind with at least four.

These official odds are derived from 2023 Tony predictions by our Experts, who cover theatre year-round, our in-house team of Editors, our Top 24 and All-Star Top 24 Users, and all of our Users who make up the largest (and often most savvy) bloc of predictors.

Below, we break down the predicted nominees by show, ranked by the number of nominations and then alphabetically. Make or edit your own predictions before the nominations are unveiled tomorrow morning.

MUSICALS

Some Like It Hot

Best Musical — 39/10

Best Actor (J. Harrison Ghee) — 18/5

Best Actor (Christian Borle) — 9/1

Best Featured Actress (NaTasha Yvette Williams) — 9/2

Best Featured Actor (Kevin Del Aguila) — 11/2

Best Director — 9/2

Best Original Score — 39/10

Best Musical Book — 4/1

Best Choreography — 10/3

Into the Woods

Best Musical Revival — 3/1

Best Actress (Sara Bareilles) — 9/2

Best Actress (Patina Miller) — 16/1

Best Actor (Brian d’Arcy James) — 7/1

Best Featured Actress (Julia Lester) — 11/1

Best Featured Actor (Gavin Creel) — 11/2

Best Director — 8/1

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Musical — 82/25

Best Actress (Victoria Clark) — 82/25

Best Featured Actress (Bonnie Milligan) — 82/25

Best Featured Actor (Justin Cooley) — 7/2

Best Director — 37/10

Best Original Score — 82/25

Best Musical Book — 82/25

Shucked

Best Musical — 9/2

Best Featured Actor (Alex Newell) — 5/1

Best Original Score — 9/2

Best Musical Book — 9/2

Best Choreography — 7/1

& Juliet

Best Musical — 9/2

Best Featured Actress (Betsy Wolfe) — 4/1

Best Musical Book — 9/2

Best Choreography — 9/2

Parade

Best Musical Revival — 3/1

Best Actress (Micaela Diamond) — 9/2

Best Actor (Ben Platt) — 4/1

Best Director — 6/1

Sweeney Todd

Best Musical Revival — 13/5

Best Actress (Annaleigh Ashford) — 39/10

Best Actor (Josh Groban) — 4/1

Best Director — 39/10

New York, New York

Best Musical — 5/1

Best Musical Book — 15/2

Best Choreography — 19/5

Camelot

Best Musical Revival — 9/2

Best Featured Actor (Jordan Donica) — 15/2

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Best Featured Actress (Robyn Hurder) — 23/2

Bad Cinderella

Best Original Score — 7/1

KPOP

Best Choreography — 11/2

PLAYS

Leopoldstadt

Best Play — 82/25

Best Featured Actress (Faye Castelow) — 19/2

Best Featured Actor (Brandon Uranowitz) — 7/2

Best Featured Actor (David Krumholtz) — 11/2

Best Director — 17/5

The Piano Lesson

Best Play Revival — 13/5

Best Actor (John David Washington) — 10/1

Best Featured Actress (Danielle Brooks) — 4/1

Best Featured Actor (Samuel L. Jackson) — 9/2

Best Director — 13/2

Death of a Salesman

Best Play Revival — 3/1

Best Actor (Wendell Pierce) — 71/20

Best Featured Actress (Sharon D Clarke) — 10/3

Best Featured Actor (André De Shields) — 10/1

A Doll’s House

Best Play Revival — 69/20

Best Actress (Jessica Chastain) — 3/1

Best Featured Actor (Arian Moayed) — 5/1

Fat Ham

Best Play — 4/1

Best Actor (Marcel Spears) — 5/1

Best Director — 11/2

Life of Pi

Best Play — 9/2

Best Director — 19/5

Best Original Score — 7/1

Ain’t No Mo’

Best Play — 11/1

Best Featured Actress (Crystal Lucas-Perry) — 13/2

Between Riverside and Crazy

Best Play — 5/1

Best Actor (Stephen McKinley Henderson) — 6/1

Topdog/Underdog

Best Play Revival — 4/1

Best Director — 19/2

Cost of Living

Best Featured Actress (Katy Sullivan) — 6/1

Good Night, Oscar

Best Actor (Sean Hayes) — 5/1

Ohio State Murders

Best Actress (Audra McDonald) — 69/20

Prima Facie

Best Actress (Jodie Comer) — 49/20

Summer, 1976

Best Actress (Laura Linney) — 6/1

PREDICT the 2023 Tony Award nominees through May 2

