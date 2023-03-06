2023 WGA Awards: Will ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Women Talking’ win en route to Oscar? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The 75th Writers Guild of America Awards will take place Sunday night, wrapping up the final weekend of guild awards before the Oscars next week. Both screenplay categories remain tight at the Oscars, but not all the contenders are present at WGA.

That’s because the guild’s strict rules disqualify a number of scripts every year. This year, ineligible original screenplays include Oscar nominees “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Triangle of Sadness,” as well as “Aftersun,” “RRR” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” Oscar nominees “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Living” are among the ineligible adapted scripts, which also include “The Whale,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and “The Quiet Girl.”

The WGA’s original screenplay nominees are “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert), “The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner), “The Menu” (Seth Reiss & Will Tracy), “Nope” (Jordan Peele) and “TÁR” (Todd Field). The Oscars forewent “The Menu” and “Nope” in favor of “Banshees” (Martin McDonagh) and “Triangle of Sadness” (Ruben Östlund).

The guild’s adapted lineup features “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole), “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Rian Johnson), “She Said” (Rebecca Lenkiewicz), “Top Gun: Maverick” (Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig and Justin Marks) and “Women Talking” (Sarah Polley). At the Oscars, “All Quiet” (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell) and “Living” (Kazuo Ishiguro) were nominated instead of “Black Panther” and “She Said.”

Our odds forecast runaway victories for “Everything Everywhere” and “Women Talking,” especially without their main Oscar rivals — BAFTA champs “Banshees” and “All Quiet,” respectively — in the running. “Everything Everywhere” and “Women Talking” also won their categories at the Critics Choice Awards, but they lost the Golden Globes’ single screenplay honor to “Banshees.” Last year, the WGA Awards and Oscars crowned the same adapted script, “CODA,” but the original screenplay Oscar went to the WGA-ineligible “Belfast.” The guild awarded “Don’t Look Up” instead.

On the TV side, the drama series nominees are “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Severance” and “Yellowjackets.” “The Crown” (2021) is the only former winner in the category. “Hacks” will try to defend its comedy series crown against “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building.” “Barry” won this in 2020. Other TV categories include new series, individual drama and comedy episodes, among others.

The ceremony is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Check out our minute-by-minute report on this year’s WGA winners below. (All times ET.)

8:17 p.m.: Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.” Big win for Polley, who also won the USC Scripter Award on Saturday. But she didn’t have to face BAFTA champ “All Quiet on the Western Front” there or WGA. This one will be tight next week.

8:22 p.m.: “Rectify” from “Undone,” written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf, wins Best TV Animation.

8:25 p.m.: Best Short Form New Media goes to “Three Busy Debras,” written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite.

8:30 p.m.: Best New Series goes to “Severance,” which finally scores a big win at one of these things.

8:47 p.m.: “Inside Amy Schumer” takes Best Comedy/Variety Sketch Series. It previously won in 2015.

8:55 p.m.: “Prison or Palace” from “Life by Ella,” written by Hernan Barangan, wins Best Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials.

