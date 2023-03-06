2023 WGA Awards: Full winners list in 23 categories

Sunday’s 75th Writers Guild of America Awards will conclude the guild season (and a four-guild kudos weekend). Will they portend good things to come at the Oscars for the winners?

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, and “Women Talking,” written by Sarah Polley, are projected to win the Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay prizes, respectively. The caveat, of course, is that neither is facing its top Oscar competition at WGA due to the guild’s eligibility requirements. Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” script, which won the Golden Globe and BAFTA, is AWOL in original, as is Oscar nominee “Triangle of Sadness.” And BAFTA’s adapted screenplay champ “All Quiet on the Western Front,” written by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, is ineligible, along with Oscar nominee “Living.”

Over on the small screen side of things, “Better Call Saul” and “Abbott Elementary” are predicted to score their first wins in the drama and comedy categories. A six-time nominee, “Better Call Saul” is contending for the final time and won’t have to deal with reigning champ “Succession,” which is ineligible this cycle. “Abbott” will have to fend off last year’s winner, “Hacks,” though. The ABC hit is also the odds-on favorite to win new series, where it faces “Andor,” “Bad Sisters,” “The Bear” and “Severance.”

See the 2023 WGA Awards full winners list for both film and television below as it’s updated live (winners noted in BOLD). Visit our WGA Awards live blog for more from the show.

FILM

Original Screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans”

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“The Menu”

Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy

“Nope”

Written by Jordan Peele

“TÁR”

Written by Todd Field

Adapted Screenplay

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole; Story by Ryan Coogler

Based on the Marvel Comics

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Written by Rian Johnson

Based on the character Benoit Blanc created by Rian Johnson

“She Said”

Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Based on the New York Times investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the book “She Said” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

“Women Talking”

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Based upon the book by Miriam Toews

Documentary Screenplay

“2nd Chance”

Written by Ramin Bahrani

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”

Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester

“Last Flight Home”

Written by Ondi Timoner

“Moonage Daydream”

Written by Brett Morgen

“¡Viva Maestro!”

Written by Theodore Braun

TV

Drama Series

“Andor,” Written by Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Stephen Schiff, Beau Willimon

“Better Call Saul,” Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock

“The Crown,” Written by Peter Morgan

“Severance,” Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Ouyang Moench, Amanda Overton

“Yellowjackets,” Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells

Episodic Drama

“A Hard Way to Go” (“Ozark”), Written by Chris Mundy

“The End of Everything” (“The Good Fight”), Written by Robert King & Michelle King

“Plan and Execution” (“Better Call Saul”), Written by Thomas Schnauz

“The Prick” (“Bad Sisters”), Teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer

“Rock and Hard Place” (“Better Call Saul”), Written by Gordon Smith

“The We We Are” (“Severance”), Written by Dan Erickson

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary,” Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner

“Barry,” Written by Emma Barrie, Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Nicky Hirschhorn, Jason Kim, Liz Sarnoff

“The Bear,” Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer

“Hacks,” Written by Lucia Aniello, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Ariel Karlin, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Jen Statsky

“Only Murders in the Building,” Written by Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Valentina Garza, Madeleine George, Joshua Allen Griffith, John Hoffman, Noah Levine, Stephen Markley, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky

Episodic Comedy

“The Beginning” (“Grace and Frankie”), Written by Marta Kauffman & Howard J. Morris

“Braciole” (“The Bear”), Written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer

“Foie Gras” (“Julia”), Written by Daniel Goldfarb & Chris Keyser

“Private School” (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Written by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd

“The One, The Only” (“Hacks”), Written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky

“Wide Net” (“Reservation Dogs”), Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez

New Series

“Abbott Elementary,” Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner

“Andor,” Written by Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Stephen Schiff, Beau Willimon

“Bad Sisters,” Written by Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan

“The Bear,” Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer

“Severance,” Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Ouyang Moench, Amanda Overton

Limited Series

“The Dropout,” Written by Hilary Bettis, Liz Hannah, Liz Heldens, Dan LeFranc, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Matt Lutsky, Elizabeth Meriwether, Wei-Ning Yu

“Fleishman Is In Trouble,” Written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Cindy Chupack, Allison P. Davis, Mike Goldbach, Boo Killebrew, Becky Mode

“Pam & Tommy,” Written by Brooke Baker, Matthew Bass, Theodore Bressman, D.V. DeVincentis, Sarah Gubbins, Robert Siegel

“The Staircase,” Written by Aisha Bhoori, Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn, Aja Gabel, Emily Kaczmarek, Craig Shilowich, Sebastian Silva

“The White Lotus,” Written by Mike White

TV & New Media Motion Pictures

“Heart of the Matter,” Written by Karen Struck

“Honor Society,” Written by David A. Goodman

“Ray Donovan: The Movie,” Written by David Hollander & Liev Schreiber

“Torn Hearts,” Written by Rachel Koller Croft

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker

Supervising Writers: Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi, Alison Zeidman

Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Alexander Crespo, Miles Kahn, Michael Rhoa, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker

“Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God”

Writers: Cynia Barnwell, Josh Lieb, Charles McBee, Dan McCoy, Lenard McKelvey, Andre D. Thompson

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Head Writers: Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker

Writers: Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, Keaton Patti, Louis Virtel, Troy Walker

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

Head Writer: Alex Baze

Supervising Writers: Seth Reiss, Mike Scollins

“Closer Look” Supervising Writer: Sal Gentile

Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Senior Writers: Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Head Writer: Kristen Acimovic, Chelsea Devantez

Writers: Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Maria Randazzo, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”

Head Writers: Mike Leech, Zach Smilovitz

Supervising Writers: Addison Anderson, Bob Powers Writers Sarah Caldwell, Stephen Colbert, RJ Fried, Julie Greiner, Ron Metellus, Libby Schreiner, Hannah Wright

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“Inside Amy Schumer”

Writers: Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Rachel Feinstein, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Brandon Pierce, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Yamaneika Saunders, Amy Schumer, Sascha Seinfeld, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner

“PAUSE with Sam Jay

Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Megan Gailey, Sam Jay, Joyelle Johnson, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Teresa Lo, Lucy Ortiz, Lorena Russi

“Saturday Night Live”

Head Writers: Michael Che, Alison Gates, Colin Jost, Streeter Seidell, Kent Sublette

Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

Writers: James Anderson, Rosebud Baker, Dan Bulla, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, James Downey, Alex English, Jimmy Fowlie, Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Vannessa Jackson, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Ben Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Jake Nordwind, Clare O’Kane, Ceara O’Sullivan, Simon Rich, Ben Silva, John Solomon, Will Stephen, Nicole Sun, Auguste White, Celeste Yim

“Weekend Update” Head Writer: Pete Schultz

“Weekend Update” Writers”Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, Mark Steinbach

Comedy/Variety Specials

“The National Memorial Day Concert 2022”

Written by Kirk Ellis, Jon Macks

Special Material Written by Rita Brent

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration”

Head Writers: Matt Roberts, Beth Sherman

Writers: Rita Brent, Page Hurwitz, Carey O’Donnell

Special Material Written by Guy Branum, Chris Sartinsky, Louis Virtel

“The Problem with Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special”

Head Writer: Kristen Acimovic

Writers: Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Maria Randazzo, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

Written by Jerrod Carmichael

Animation

“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (“The Simpsons”), Written by Jeff Westbrook

“The Pain Garden” (“Tuca & Bertie”), Written by Lisa Hanawalt

“Pixelated and Afraid” (“The Simpsons”), Written by John Frink

“Rectify” (“Undone”), Written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf

“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” (“The Simpsons”), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand

“To Bob, or Not To Bob” (“Bob’s Burgers”), Written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Baking It”

Writers: Chad Carter, Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino

“Capital One College Bowl”

Head Writer: Harry Friedman

Writers: Jason Antoniewicz, Alan Bailey, Eli Bauman, Patricia A. Cotter, Riham El-Ounsi, Joyce Ikemi, Joey Ortega, Chris Sturgeon

“Jeopardy!”

Head Writers: Michele Loud, Billy Wisse

Writers: Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine

“Weakest Link”

Head Writer: Ann Slichter

Writers: Chip Dornell, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Meggie McFadden, Ryan O’Dowd, Veronica Penn-Turner, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Doug Shaffer, Grant Taylor

Daytime Drama

“Days of Our Lives”

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati

Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials

“A Perilous Journey” (“The Mysterious Benedict Society”), Written by Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi

“Thursday” (“Life by Ella”), Written by Vincent Brown

“Pilot” (“Amber Brown”), Written by Bonnie Hunt

“Prison or Palace” (“Life by Ella”), Written by Hernan Barangan

“Test Subject Thirteen” (“Circuit Breakers”), Written by Melody Fox

Documentary Script — Current Events

“Episode Two: Resilience” (“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness”), Written by David Blistein

“Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up in Charlotte Schools” (“Vice News Tonight”), Written by Arlissa Norman, Carter Sherman, Gilad Thaler

“Lies, Politics and Democracy” (“Frontline”), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events

“Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790)” (“Benjamin Franklin”), Written by Dayton Duncan

“Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings – 1938)” (“The U.S. and the Holocaust”), Written by Geoffrey C. Ward

“Lucy and Desi,” Written by Mark Monroe

“Ocean Invaders” (“Nova”), Written by Jeff Boedeker

“Pelosi’s Power” (“Frontline”), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

“Plague at the Golden Gate” (“American Experience”), Written by Susan Kim

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking News Report

“Massacre in Buffalo” (“CBS Weekend News”), Written by J. Craig Wilson & Claudine Cleophat

“Shooting at Robb Elementary” (“World News Tonight with David Muir”), Written by David Muir, Dave Bloch, Karen Mooney

“Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border” (“World News Tonight with David Muir”), Written by David Muir, Karen Mooney, Dave Bloch

“The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi” (“CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell”), Written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“Battle for Ukraine” (“20/20”), Written by David Muir, Karen Mooney, Dave Bloch

“City of Lions” (“60 Minutes”), Written byScott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve

“The Green Jacket – Golf’s Ultimate Prize” (“CBS Saturday Morning”), Written by Daniel Elias & Dana Jacobson

“Harvest of War” (“60 Minutes”), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve

“The Longest Running Oil Spill” (“60 Minutes”), Written by Jon Wertheim and Oriana Zill de Granados

“Targeting Americans” (“60 Minutes”), Written by Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados

Digital News

“America’s Only LGBTQ Historic District Is Falling Apart,” Written by Leo Rocha; Vice.com

“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer,” Written by Jessica Schulberg; HuffPost.com

“I Spent 72 Depraved Hours Searching for the Gnarliest Dive Bar in Las Vegas,” Written by Drew Schwartz; Vice.com

“The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban,” Written by Christina Cauterucci; Slate.com

“The Pivot to Web3 Is Going to Get People Hurt,” Written by Maxwell Strachan; Slate.com

“What’s so scary about a transgender child?,” Written by Emily St. James; Vox.com

Short Form Media

“Breakwater”

Written by Zach Craley

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

Head Writer: David Young

Writer: Casey Stewart

“Three Busy Debras”

Written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite

