WGA Awards nominations: Who’s in, who’s out, who wasn’t eligible?

Don’t look for four of the 10 Oscar nominees for screenplay (the original scripts for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Triangle of Sadness” plus the adaptations of “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Living” ) on the list of 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards nominations announced January 25. They didn’t qualify for consideration under the guild’s guidelines or those of its international partners.

The Original Screenplay frontrunner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is in contention for this guild award as are two of its Oscar rivals: “The Fabelmans” and “Tar.” The WGA race is rounded out by the scripts for “The Menu” and “Nope.”

Likewise our predicted winner for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars — “Women Talking” — is vying for this award too. It faces off against a pair of Oscar nominees — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — plus “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said.”

With so many screenplays ineligible with the guild it isn’t surprising that over the past 13 years only 85 of the WGA Awards nominees have numbered among the 130 screenplays that reaped Academy Awards bids. The 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards will be presented on March 5, which is two days before the start of final voting for the Oscars.

See a full list of nominees in all three film categories below:

Original Screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans”

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“The Menu”

Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy

“Nope”

Written by Jordan Peele

“Tár”

Written by Todd Field

Adapted Screenplay

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler

Based on the Marvel comics

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Written by Rian Johnson

“She Said”

Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the book “She Said” by Kantor and Twohey

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

“Women Talking”

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Based upon the book by Miriam Toews

Documentary Screenplay

“2nd Chance”

Written by Ramin Bahrani

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”

Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester

“Last Flight Home”

Written by Ondi Timoner

“Moonage Daydream”

Written by Brett Morgen

“¡Viva Maestro!”

Written by Theodore Braun

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions