2024 Oscars ceremony date revealed

Next year’s Academy Awards ceremony has a date.

On Monday, the academy revealed the 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The calendar placement is a mark of consistency for the academy and its broadcast partner, ABC, as this year’s show also occurred on the second weekend in March. (For date completists: The 2022 soiree happened on March 27, the 2021 event took place on April 27, and the 2020 Oscars were held on February 9.)

In addition to the ceremony date, the academy also revealed some other key dates for the 2024 Oscars season – including that the 2024 Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024. Find the 2024 Oscars calendar below (all dates are subject to change, per the academy press release):

General entry categories submission deadline: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Governors Awards: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Preliminary voting begins: Thursday, December 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

Preliminary voting ends: Monday, December 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Eligibility period ends: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Nominations voting begins: Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Nominations voting ends: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 12, 2024

Finals voting begins: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards: Friday, February 23, 2024

Finals voting ends: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

96th Oscars: Sunday, March 10, 2024

