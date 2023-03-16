Oscar Experts slugfest: Our ridiculously early 2024 predictions

The 95th Academy Awards were less than a week ago, but it’s never too soon to look ahead to the 96th ceremony. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their super early predictions for 2024 Oscar ceremony that will most definitely be at least 90 percent wrong.

When we did this last March — days after “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters — neither of us had the eventual Best Picture winner in our lineups. So chances are we don’t have the next one here either. We do have a lot of the presumed suspects — Martin Scorsese‘s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer” and Bradley Cooper‘s “Maestro” — but the big names have not performed well when it comes to win time the past few years. Instead, it’s been the underdogs that have prevailed. Will that trend continue?

Cooper, a nine-time nominee, is seeking his fifth acting bid and first Best Director nomination after getting snubbed for “A Star Is Born” (2018). But will the directing branch embrace him this time? He could amass four nominations for “Maestro,” but will voters be compelled to give him a win finally? He could face off in Best Actor against Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) and Jonathan Majors, who earned raves for his turn in “Magazine Dreams” at its Sundance premiere.

Elsewhere, we predict two categories we didn’t do last year and discuss Oscar IOUs.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Picture (0:00)

Best Director (15:45)

Best Actor (23:25)

Best Actress (27:20)

Best Supporting Actor (32:49)

Best Supporting Actress (41:24)

Screenplay categories (50:41)

Final thoughts (55:57)

Listener questions (1:01:17)

