40% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans think Amethyst should have been eliminated in episode 1, not Irene Dubois [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of an epic two-hour, two-episode season premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 6, Seattle-based queen Irene Dubois was given the chop with the season’s first “sashay away” from RuPaul Charles. She went head-to-head against Amethyst in the Lip Sync for Your Life to guest judge Ariana Grande‘s song “7 Rings.”

We asked in a recent poll if the judges made the right decision and in a near-tie decision, more fans agreed that Amethyst should have been given the instruction to “sashay away” instead of Irene. Irene fell into the bottom based on a “ice water recipe” talent performance that missed the mark for the judges. Amethyst also attempted a comedic statement with her performance, but the judges thought she revealed the gag in her bit too early and were disappointed by the choice to wear sneakers on the Main Stage.

Amethyst earned slightly more votes in the poll with 40% believing she was the bottom performer overall while 38% think sending Irene home was the correct choice. Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have been eliminated this week:

40% Amethyst

38% Irene Dubois

12% No one

10% Other

Safe, but also in the bottom three was Loosey DaLuca whose live vocal to her original song “Let Loose” was pitchy and included stiff and stunted choreography. She is the candidate most likely to account for the 10% of “Other” votes in the poll, but in an open ended question anyone can be the answer. Among the safe queens that could have easily fallen into the bottom, Princess Poppy had one of the most underwhelming entrance looks that felt barely improved upon in her talent performance and runway presentation. And despite being one of the top 3 queens announced by the judges, Marcia Marcia Marcia‘s runway look was among the least interesting in the cast of 16.

As all RPDR fans know, a “double shantay” where no one goes home is always an option on the table for the judges. Though it would be weird for that decision to be made in a premiere episode, 12% of fans think that both Amethyst and Irene were deserving of a second chance to remain in the competition together.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions