‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Hollywood premiere: Watch exclusive red carpet interviews with the stars

Yes! Season 4 has arrived for the HBO hit comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” It premieres Friday, April 14, so buckle-up for tons of laughter, humorous tears, and phenomenal guest features. And, for those Omarion fans out there … yes, he’s making another return this season.

What else did the main cast members have to say at last night’s Hollywood premiere from the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles? Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford got the red carpet exclusives from creator Robin Thede and stars Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend. Yes, we have the scoop for you! Hint, hint — you may see Golden Globe winner Traci Ellis Ross, Emmy winner Colman Domingo and many more.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” originally launched on August 2, 2019. Now premiering Season 4, Thede reveals how many more she has planned. “7,000! I want this show to go on forever,” she exclaims. “I want to die knowing this show is still on the air. That may jinx it, but I don’t know, I just feel like it’s an institution. It was built as a platform that can go on and on forever.” The narrative series is comprised of four rib-tickling Black women creating magic in various sketches within 30-minute episodes, maneuvering their way through multiple characters all at once. Dennis says, “I play at least 30 characters, maybe, somewhere in there, I don’t keep track, Robin always tells me the number, but I forget.”

The series as 13 Emmy nominations and three wins to date, and Dennis confesses she’d like some individual bids for the cast. “I mean, I’m optimistic we’d win something!” she says. “What I think would be amazing is if actors can get some nominations in there. I think my cast does such an amazing job, myself included, as far as the level of work that goes into doing sketch comedy.”

There are tons of relatable, cultural comedic sketches you can expect this season from the original four-core cast members and three newbies: Tamara Jade, Angel Lakeeta Moore and Damya Gurley. The Season 4 themes promise to be on a more explosive level, but still relevant as it relates to religion, sex, social norms, relationships, dating, and so much more.

