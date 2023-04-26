‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer: Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot returns for creepy thriller [Watch]

Kenneth Branagh is back in the mustache. The actor and director once again plays Agatha Christie’s hero Hercule Poirot in the new thriller “A Haunting in Vence.” Disney and 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for the project at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

Based on the novel “Hallowe’en Party” by Christie, the new film is being called a supernatural thriller and the creepy trailer does nothing to disabuse that classification.

Here’s the plot summary courtesy of Disney: “A Haunting in Venice” is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

In keeping with the previous installments in his Poirot franchise, Branagh has assembled an all-star cast of big names. Among those included in this latest parlor game include Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh, Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, Kyle Allen (“Rosaline”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”), Branagh’s “Belfast” stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, Ali Khan (“6 Underground”), Emma Laird (“Mayor of Kingstown”), Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”), and Riccardo Scamarcio (“Caravaggio’s Shadow”) – plus Branagh himself.

In addition to the cast and trailer, Disney and 20th Century Studios also revealed that Oscar winner Hildur Guđnadóttir will write the score for the film. Oscar nominee Michael Green, who also wrote the previous two Poirot films “Death on the Nile” and “Murder on the Orient Express,” is the screenwriter.

“A Haunting in Venice” is out in theaters on September 15. Befitting its title, perhaps a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival is also in the cards later this year.

