‘A League of Their Own’ gets an abbreviated final season from Amazon

As has been rumored, there will be no second full season for “A League of Their Own,” the Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham-created series based on the 1992 Penny Marshall comedy, as per The Hollywood Reporter. After a good deal of negotiation between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon, however, fans will get some “extra innings”—a four-episode wrap-up.

The show is set in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was created in the thick of World War II. The series has recruited 95-year-old Maybelle Blair as a consultant, and she has been active in promoting the project.

The series stars Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant and is pointedly more focused on issues like racism and homophobia than the wacky Tom Hanks-led picture from the 1990s. As such, it has gained a strong and sincere following, many of whom have taken to social media to fight for the show’s survival. A #morethanfour hashtag spread at the news of the concluding arc, demanding a return to a regular run. The show won the GLAAD Media Awards’ Outstanding New TV Series award earlier this year.

In a joint statement, Jacobson and Graham said “Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy. While obviously, we were hoping for 11 seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

Amazon provided its own statement: “We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” Amazon and MGM Studios TV head said. “After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions