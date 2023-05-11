A look at the Emmy Movie/Limited Actress race – the favorites and the potential spoilers

As we inch toward the Emmy nomination announcement on July 12, one category that has been interesting to try to predict is Movie/Limited Actress. As there is no division within this category pertaining specifically to genre (limited series, anthology series and made-for-TV movie), we end up with quite the diversity of performances. There are 35 actresses listed on Gold Derby’s combined odds and rankings. Of those, at least a dozen of them have a legit shot at scoring a nomination.

The reigning champion of this category is Amanda Seyfried for her performance in 2022’s “The Dropout” (Hulu). Seyfried also won the Golden Globe earlier this year. So, who is in contention to pick up the baton for 2023?

Some of this year’s top contenders and their current combined odds include:

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”): 37/10 – Chastain has been having herself a YEAR. Not only did she win the Oscar last year for her portrayal of Tammy Faye (a different Tammy), she is also fresh off a Tony nomination for her role in “A Doll’s House.” And let’s not forget, she just won the SAG Award for her performance as Tammy Wynette in “George and Tammy” (beating out Seyfried). Chastain has garnered a lot of support in the industry over the past decade and is a top threat not only to score an Emmy nom this year but also a frontrunner to win it.

(“George and Tammy”): 37/10 – Chastain has been having herself a YEAR. Not only did she win the Oscar last year for her portrayal of (a different Tammy), she is also fresh off a Tony nomination for her role in “A Doll’s House.” And let’s not forget, she just won the SAG Award for her performance as in “George and Tammy” (beating out Seyfried). Chastain has garnered a lot of support in the industry over the past decade and is a top threat not only to score an Emmy nom this year but also a frontrunner to win it. Emily Blunt (The English): 7/1 – “The English” debuted to favorable critics reviews earlier this year (83% on Rotten Tomatoes). Blunt has never received an Emmy nomination before but has primarily been working in film. With this more recent and well-received foray into a limited series, Blunt could quite possibly break through with the Emmys. Also worth noting, she received a SAG Award nomination earlier this year for this performance, so the wheels have already been greased.

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”): 8/1 – “Daisy Jones and the Six” is the story of a fictional band, led by Keough as the titular Daisy. Though the series was met with a lukewarm reception from some critics, the quality of Keough’s performance is undeniable. Hailing from a famous musical family herself (the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley ), Keough has been steadily making a name for herself as an actress. Some of her major credits include “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) and “Zola” (2020). Her performance in “Daisy Jones” is a standout, showcasing not only her commanding screen presence but also utilizing her musical talents. Maybe that part IS in the genes after all. This would be Keough’s first Emmy nomination.

(“Daisy Jones and the Six”): 8/1 – “Daisy Jones and the Six” is the story of a fictional band, led by Keough as the titular Daisy. Though the series was met with a lukewarm reception from some critics, the quality of Keough’s performance is undeniable. Hailing from a famous musical family herself (the granddaughter of and daughter of the late ), Keough has been steadily making a name for herself as an actress. Some of her major credits include “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) and “Zola” (2020). Her performance in “Daisy Jones” is a standout, showcasing not only her commanding screen presence but also utilizing her musical talents. Maybe that part IS in the genes after all. This would be Keough’s first Emmy nomination. Elizabeth Olsen (“Love & Death”): 8/1 – While this series may not have been embraced by critics (earning a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes), don’t count out its lead actress just yet. Olsen has been turning out standout performances steadily for the past few years. She has managed to balance both large Marvel blockbusters with quieter indie performances, receiving an Emmy nomination in 2021 for her work as Wanda Maximoff in “WandaVision.” She could still very much rise above the tepid reviews for “Love & Death” and secure a nomination this year.

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman is in Trouble”): 8/1 – Besides her much-praised work in “Fleishman,” Caplan is up for drama actress this year for “Fatal Attraction.” But she’s got a much better shot for “Fleishman,” where she stands currently tied for third place in the Gold Derby combined odds. She’s a good bet to land what would be her second Emmy nom, her first being in 2014 as drama series actress in “Masters of Sex.”

(“Fleishman is in Trouble”): 8/1 – Besides her much-praised work in “Fleishman,” Caplan is up for drama actress this year for “Fatal Attraction.” But she’s got a much better shot for “Fleishman,” where she stands currently tied for third place in the Gold Derby combined odds. She’s a good bet to land what would be her second Emmy nom, her first being in 2014 as drama series actress in “Masters of Sex.” Ali Wong (“Beef”): 17/2 – Besides her solid notices for playing the wife in “Beef,” Wong is coming off an Emmy nomination last year for writing her stand-up special, “Ali Wong: Don Wong.” It wouldn’t be a big shock were she to score her second.

(“Beef”): 17/2 – Besides her solid notices for playing the wife in “Beef,” Wong is coming off an Emmy nomination last year for writing her stand-up special, “Ali Wong: Don Wong.” It wouldn’t be a big shock were she to score her second. Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”): 22/1 – “Swarm” is a series that caught the interwebs by storm when it debuted in March. The psychological thriller-meets-meta commentary brainchild of Donald Glover and Janine Nabers was received favorably by critics, earning an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. As wild as the show is, Fishback’s performance as Dre is truly unsettling and mesmerizing at the same time. She gives a complicated, sometimes terrifying yet humanely grounded performance. Don’t be surprised if she snags a nomination.

And here are eight potential spoilers:

Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”): 20/1

(“Dead Ringers”): 20/1 Bel Powley (“A Small Light”): 44/1

(“A Small Light”): 44/1 Vera Farmiga (“Five Days at Memorial”): 46/1

(“Five Days at Memorial”): 46/1 Naomi Watts (“The Watcher”): 64/1

(“The Watcher”): 64/1 Sydney Sweeney (“Reality”): 68/1

(“Reality”): 68/1 Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”): 66/1

(“Tiny Beautiful Things”): 66/1 Amber Midthunder (“Prey”): 100/1

(“Prey”): 100/1 Annette Benning (“Jerry and Marge Go Large”): 100/1

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions