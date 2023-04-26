‘A Small Light’ premiere in NYC: Makers of Nat Geo limited series discuss its ‘heartbreaking’ relevance to today’s world

“I’ve been searching for roles like this,” said actress Bel Powley about the character she plays in “A Small Light.” Part of what excited her about the limited series was that generally “people aren’t making shows about women like Miep.” She discussed the project on April 25 at the New York City premiere during a panel moderated by Dan Bucatinsky.

“A Small Light” tells a familiar story from a different perspective. It’s about Anne Frank‘s family hiding from the Nazis during World War II, but it’s told from the point of view of Miep Gies, Otto Frank‘s secretary who is one of the brave individuals who agrees to harbor the family. Powley actually shies away from period pieces most of the time, but “I immediately felt connected to this character,” noting that Miep was “an incredibly modern woman.”

For Liev Schreiber, who plays Otto Frank, “it just seemed like the right story at the right time … I was with my kids on the couch watching the war in Ukraine evolve and wondering how I was going to explain it,” and this series was a means to do so. Added co-showrunner Joan Rater, “It’s heartbreaking that it’s so relevant … I don’t think that they could believe in their modern world what was happening. And I feel the same way often, that I can’t believe in our modern world, the divisions and the hatred and the nationalism, and all of it.” Amid that, Miep shows that “truly we cannot just give into hopelessness and cynicism.”

Her fellow showrunner Tony Phelan is especially grateful that “we have partners with Nat Geo and with Disney+, and that this show can get into homes and be seen by a younger audience who might be living in a circumstance where they’re hearing things that are less welcoming, less inclusive, and maybe we can educate and change some hearts and minds and just try and do something to push back against the onslaught.”

But the makers of the series didn’t want to present just a dry recreation of the tragic history. “These characters didn’t know the end of the story. Every day they just lived for the stakes” of that day, explained executive producer and director Susanna Fogel. Some days were painful and terrifying. Others were buoyed by romance, humor, and hope. “We wanted them to actually just be people making choices to live, not just getting up in the morning and saying, ‘How can I reverently live for this very serious time that I’m living in?'”

That’s part of what makes Miep’s story so relatable. Like her, we can’t know what part we’ll play in history until we’re playing it. “A Small Light” premieres on May 1 on the National Geographic Channel and then will be available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+.

