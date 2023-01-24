A24 dominates 2023 Oscar nominations with 17: See studio-by-studio breakdown

After winding up with a staggering 27 Oscar nominations for its 2021 releases, Netflix sits in second place on this year’s studio scorecard with 16 bids, just behind new chart-topper A24 with 17. The majority of A24’s mentions went to overall nominations leader “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which amassed 11 bids in 10 categories, including Best Picture. Two other films from the studio – “Aftersun” and “The Whale” – also made above-the-line appearances.

Over half of Netflix’s total is attributed to Best Picture contender “All Quiet on the Western Front,” while seven of their feature and short films picked up a single notice each. Next is Warner Bros., which was second on the 2022 list, with 11 bids for two movies: “Elvis” (eight) and “The Batman” (three). Disney/20th Century Studios hit double digits thanks to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Turing Red,” as did Searchlight Pictures with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Empire of Light.”

Joining “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Elvis,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” in the Best Picture lineup are Focus Features’ “Tár,” Neon’s “Triangle of Sadness,” Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick,” United Artists’ “Women Talking,” and Universal Pictures’ “The Fabelmans.”

Scroll down to see the complete breakdown of studios and streamers that received multiple 2023 Oscar nominations (Here’s the list of Oscar nominations by category).

17 NOMINATIONS

A24

11 for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

3 for “The Whale”

1 for “Aftersun”

1 for “Close”

1 for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

16 NOMINATIONS

Netflix

9 for “All Quiet on the Western Front”

1 for “Bardo”

1 for “Blonde”

1 for “The Elephant Whisperers”

1 for “Glass Onion”

1 for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

1 for “The Martha Mitchell Effect”

1 for “The Sea Beast”

11 NOMINATIONS

Warner Bros.

8 for “Elvis”

3 for “The Batman”

10 NOMINATIONS

Disney/20th Century Studios

5 for “Black Panther: Wanda Forever”

4 for “Avatar: The Way of Water”

1 for “Turning Red”

Searchlight Pictures

9 for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

1 for “Empire of Light”

9 NOMINATIONS

Paramount Pictures

6 for “Top Gun: Maverick”

3 for “Babylon”

8 NOMINATIONS

Universal Pictures

7 for “The Fabelmans”

1 for “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

7 NOMINATIONS

Focus Features

6 for “Tár”

1 for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

3 NOMINATIONS

Neon

3 for “Triangle of Sadness”

2 NOMINATIONS

Apple TV+

1 for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

1 for “Causeway”

Lionsgate UK

2 for “Living”

United Artists

2 for “Women Talking”

