A24 leads SAG Awards film nominations with 7: Studio scorecard

The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 11, and the nominating committee spread the wealth with 13 different studios recognized at least once across the six film categories, but it was two indie outlets that came out on top — A24 and Searchlight Pictures — primarily on the strength of two films that dominated the competition. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

A24 tops the list with seven nominations thanks to support for two of the company’s films. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” secured five nominations, including one for its ensemble cast and four for individual actors: lead actress Michelle Yeoh and supporting players Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. The studio secured two more individual acting bids for “The Whale” lead Brendan Fraser and supporting actress Hong Chau. With those six actors recognized, that gives A24 a whopping 30% of all individual acting nominations.

Searchlight was close behind with five, all of which were for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Its cast was nominated, and like “Everything Everywhere” it secured four individual noms, for lead Colin Farrell and supporting performers Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan.

Netflix was next with three nominations, and it’s the only studio to be recognized for three different films: “Blonde” (for lead actress Ana de Armas), “Hustle” (for lead actor Adam Sandler), and “The Good Nurse” (for supporting actor Eddie Redmayne). Alas, the streamer didn’t get the nominations we were expecting for its mystery comedy “Glass Onion”; in our odds, we thought it would make the cut for its ensemble cast and for supporting actress Janelle Monae.

See the complete nominations totals by studio and film below to find out who else was recognized.

Nominations by Studios for Motion Pictures

A24 – 7

Searchlight – 5

Netflix – 3

Marvel Studios – 2

Paramount Pictures – 2

Sony Pictures Entertainment – 2

United Artists Releasing – 2

Universal Pictures – 2

Warner Bros. Pictures – 2

20th Century Studios – 1

Focus Features – 1

MGM – 1

Sony Pictures Classics – 1

Nominations by Film

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5

Cast in a Motion Picture

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Colin Farrell

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Kerry Condon

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Brendan Gleeson

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Barry Keoghan

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 5

Cast in a Motion Picture

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Michelle Yeoh

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Jamie Lee Curtis

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Stephanie Hsu

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Ke Huy Quan

“Black Panter: Wakanda Forever” — 2

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Angela Bassett

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“The Fabelmans” — 2

Cast in a Motion Picture

MAle Actor in a Supporting Role — Paul Dano

“The Whale” — 2

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Brendan Fraser

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Hong Chau

“The Woman King” — 2

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Viola Davis

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 1

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Babylon” — 1

Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Batman” — 1

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Blonde” — 1

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Ana de Armas

“Elvis” — 1

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Austin Butler

“The Good Nurse” — 1

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Eddie Redmayne

“Hustle” — 1

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Adam Sandler

“Living” — 1

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Bill Nighy

“TAR” — 1

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Cate Blanchett

“Till” — 1

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Danielle Deadwyler

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 1

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Women Talking” — 1

Cast in a Motion Picture

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?