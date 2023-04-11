Latest A24 horror movie ‘Talk to Me’ gets a terrifying first trailer [Watch]

On Tuesday, A24 released the first trailer for its latest supernatural horror film, this one called “Talk to Me.” The project, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, also known by their YouTube persona RackaRacka. This is the Philippous’ directorial debut.

The film was written by Danny Phillipou alongside Bill Hinzman, with a concept from Daley Pearson. It follows “a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, becoming hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.”

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio. It was produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton under the Causeway Films production banner.

“Talk to Me” is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.

