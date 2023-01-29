AARP Movies for Grownups Awards winners: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and more

“Top Gun” Maverick” was named Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups at the 21st annual AARP Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday night. Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Brendan Fraser was honored as Best Actor for “The Whale.” The event was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills and were hosted by Tony winner and four-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming.

“Maverick” won out for the year’s top film over “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking,” while Yeoh was chosen over Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”) and Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”). Fraser received the nod as lead actor over Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Tom Hanks (“A Man Called Otto”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”).

Judith Ivey was cited as Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Women Talking,” while the Best Supporting Actor prize went to Judd Hirsch for “The Fabelmans,” the only of its six nominations that the film converted to a win. Indeed, the awards wealth was spread far and wide on Saturday, as only one film (“Elvis”) won more than a single award – Baz Luhrmann earning Best Director and the film landing Best Time Capsule – while the TV series “The Old Man” also took home two: Jeff Bridges for Best Actor (TV) for Best TV Series. Other TV awards went to Emmy and Critics Choice victor Sheryl Lee Ralph as Best Actress (TV) for “Abbott Elementary” and “Black Bird” was honored as Best Limited Series.

Luhrmann – who was passed over for an Oscar nomination – took the directorial statue over James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

Jamie Lee Curtis was presented Saturday night with the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award by Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”).

Handed out by AARP The Magazine, the Movies for Grownups Awards celebrate the best in projects that resonate with mature viewers while advocating for the 50-plus audience. AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, fighting industry ageism and shining a light on product that appeals to an older audience.

“We are delighted to celebrate and honor these talented filmmakers that made the 50-plus audience excited to stream the best that TV has to offer, or go back to the theaters and enjoy movies once again,” said Heather Nawrocki, VP of AARP’s Movies for Grownups program. “The older audience loves to be entertained, and this year’s awardees do not disappoint.”

Proceeds from the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards benefit Wish of a Lifetime from AARP that helps grant life-changing wishes for older adults and shift the way society views aging.

The Movies for Grownups Awards will be broadcast nationwide on February 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT by “Great Performances” on PBS.

A complete list of nominees and winners follows.

Career Achievement: Jamie Lee Curtis Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

“Top Gun: Maverick” (WINNER)

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“The Woman King

“Women Talking” Best Actress Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)” Best Actor Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) WINNER

Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Hanks (“A Man Called Otto”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) Best Supporting Actress Judith Ivey (“Women Talking”) (WINNER)

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Patricia Clarkson (“She Said”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”) Best Supporting Actor Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”) (WINNER)

Andre Braugher (“She Said”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Woody Harrelson (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) Best Director Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”) (WINNER)

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) Best Screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro (“Living”) (WINNER)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz (“She Said”)

Dana Stevens (“The Woman King”) Best Ensemble

“She Said” (WINNER)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Nope”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking” Best Intergenerational Movie

“Till” (WINNER)

“Armageddon Time”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“A Man Called Otto” Best Time Capsule

“Elvis” (WINNER)

“Armageddon Time”

“Babylon”

“The Fabelmans”

“Till” Best Grownup Love Story

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (WINNER)

“Empire of Light”

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

“A Love Song”

“Ticket to Paradise” Best Documentary “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” (WINNER)

“Lucy and Desi”

“The Pez Outlaw”

“Sidney”

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” Best Foreign Film

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland) (WINNER)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Mexico)

“Broker” (South Korea)

“One Fine Morning” (France) Best Actress (TV)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) (WINNER)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

Best Actor (TV)