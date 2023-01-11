‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear’ among big TV winners at 2023 Golden Globes [UPDATING]

Tuesday night on NBC, a record-high number of TV trophies (13) were handed out during the three-hour 2023 Golden Globes ceremony. (See the complete winners list.) That is because of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s decision late last year to get rid of the two catch-all TV supporting races and reimagine them as four brand new categories (comedy/drama supporting actor, comedy/drama supporting actress, limited/TV movie supporting actor and limited/TV movie supporting actress). So who who were the big winners on the TV side?

If you had “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear” in your Golden Globes predictions, you likely did fairly well this year.

The first TV winner of the evening was a big shockeroo: Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) for Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor. He was actually in fifth place in Gold Derby’s collective odds behind John Turturro (“Severance”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”).

Next up was the category of Best TV Comedy Actor, which was awarded to overwhelming front-runner Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”). He beat out Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”).

The corresponding Best TV Comedy Actress race turned out to be a big win, as predicted, for Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). Her fellow nominees were Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”).

Switching over to drama, the first award was for Best TV Drama Actress. And big congrats to … Zendaya (“Euphoria”)! This marked the superstar’s first Golden Globe after winning two Emmys. Her co-nominees were Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”).

The race for Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress was up next, and Julia Garner (“Ozark”) claimed her first Globe after previously taking home three Emmy Awards. She beat out fellow contenders Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”).

More to come …

