2023 Peabody Awards: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Severance’ among nominees

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors this morning announced the 69 nominees in Entertainment, Arts, News, Documentary, Children’s/Youth, Podcast/Radio, Interactive & Immersive and Public Service for the 83rd Annual Peabody Awards, honoring “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2022.” Among the most prominent contenders in entertainment are the series “Abbott Elementary,” “Andor,” “Atlanta,” “Bad Sisters,” “Better Call Saul,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Documentary Now!”, “Mo,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Severance” and “The Patient.”

The nominees were chosen by a vote of 17 jurors from more than 1,200 submitted entries. Peabody winners will be announced on May 9 and then celebrated on June 11 at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, the first Peabody in-person ceremony since 2019 and the first time in its 83-year history that the Peabodys will be handed out in Los Angeles.

For the first time, the Peabodys will feature a special annual Visionary Award honoring an individual “whose groundbreaking body of work has shaped the forms, the creators and the field of boundary-pushing interactive storytelling.” It goes to Shari Frilot, the senior programmer of the Sundance Film Festival and Chief Curator of New Frontier at Sundance.

Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones said in a statement, “From hilarious and heartfelt comedies to interactive and immersive stories that leverage technology to create gripping narratives, Peabody is dedicated to recognizing compelling stories across the media landscape. We’re thrilled to nominate each of these remarkable pieces of media and to honor the forward-thinking Shari Frilot with our inaugural Visionary Award.” He added, “After another groundbreaking year of storytelling, we are proud to honor some of the many compelling pieces of media that led us forward. A reflection of the effort and talent of their creators, the nominees entertained, informed, , and inspired, all demonstrating the immense power of a great story.”

Last year’s Peabody winners included Emmy victors “Bo Burnham: Inside,” “Dopesick” and “Hacks,” while the year before the Peabody/Emmy twin champs featured “I May Destroy You,” “Ted Lasso” and “Unorthodox.”

Here is this year’s full list of 69 Peabody nominees:

ENTERTAINMENT

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Los Espookys” (HBO Max)

“Mo (Netflix)

“Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO Max)

“Sort Of” (HBO Max)

“The Patient” (FX)

“We’re Here” (HBO Max)

ARTS

“Fire of Love” (Disney+)

DOCUMENTARY

“Aftershock” (Hulu)

“Batata” (Streaming Platforms)

“Children of the Talaban” (Channel 4)

“The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone” (Netflix)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO Max)

“Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County” (PBS)

“Independent Lens: Writing with Fire” (PBS)

“Lucy and Desi” (Prime Video)

“Mariupol: The People’s Story” (BBC Select)

“POV: Let the Little Light Shine” (PBS)

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” (Peacock)

“The Territory” (Disney+)

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime Networks)

NEWS

“60 Minutes: The Declining Mental Health of America’s Kids” (CBS)

“ABC News Digital: Buffalo: Healing From Hate” (ABC)

“Frontline: Crime Scene Bucha” (PBS)

“Frontline: Michael Flynn’s Holy War” (PBS)

“Frontline: Putin’s War at Home” (PBS)

“Frontline: Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack” (PBS)

“The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect” (NBC/KARE-TV)

“Guns in America” (PBS NewsHour)

“Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon” (VICE TV)

“Myanmar: The Forgotten Revolution” (Channel 4)

“No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan” (VICE News)

“One Day in Hebron” (Direct From)

“The Price of Care: Taken by the State” (KXTV/ABC10)

“Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde” (CNN)

CHILDREN’S AND YOUTH

“El Deafo” (Apple TV+)

“”N*Gen: Next Generation Television” (Discovery Education, syndicated to 40+ platforms and broadcasters around the world, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa)

PODCAST/RADIO

“Kabul Falling” (PRX)

“Nine Days in a Michigan Abortion Clinic, as Election Looms” (Michigan Radio)

“Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong” (APM/Public Radio)

“Still Newtown” (WSHU Public Radio)

“Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s” (Spotify)

“Stories of the Stalked” (Audible)

“The Divided Dial” (New York Public Radio)

“The Wealth Vortex” (publicintegrity.org)

“This American Life: The Pink House at the Center of the World” (This American Life)

INTERACTIVE & IMMERSIVE

“ContraPoints” (YouTube)

“Coronavirus in the Classroom” (The New York Times)

“Life is Strange: True Colors” (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia)

“”Lucy and the Wolves in the Walls” (Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest)

“Motto” (For Mobile devices, www.motto.io)

“Reeducated” (The New Yorker (Oculus, Mobile, Desktop)

“The Uncensored Library” (Minecraft)

“Un(re)solved” (Frontline (PBS) with Ado Ato Pictures and StoryCorps

“Unpacking” (Witch Beam Games & Humble Games (for Desktop devices, Steam)

PUBLIC SERVICE

“Frontline: American Reckoning” (Frontline (PBS) with Retro Report (PBS)

“Frontline: Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes” (Frontline (PBS) with The Associated Press (PBS)

“Frontline: The Power of Big Oil” (Frontline (PBS) (PBS)

“Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March” (PBS/WNET)