‘Abbott Elementary’ can craft an Emmy scenario that hasn’t happened in 38 years

The ABC hit “Abbott Elementary” has an opportunity to pull off a feat that has been successfully done only once by a sitcom with a primarily African American cast and not since 1985: win the Emmy Award for top comedy series. Only “The Cosby Show” won in the series category way back in 1985 for its first season, knocking off “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “Kate & Allie” and “Night Court.” “Abbott” was nominated in the category in 2022 but lost out to “Ted Lasso,” which won its second straight and is gunning for a third consecutive this time. Parenthetically, “Lasso” can become the first show to win Emmys for best comedy in each of its three seasons on the air, IF it doesn’t have a fourth (which is at this point presumed but not certain). But we digress.

In fact, “Abbott Elementary” received seven nominations in its first year of eligibility, winning three: for creator Quinta Brunson’s writing as well as for Sheryl Lee Ralph in comedy supporting and casting. Other nominees included Janelle James and Tyler James Williams in supporting, Brunson in lead actress, and series.

For its eight seasons, “The Cosby Show” earned 29 noms in all, but notably none for star Bill Cosby. His co-star Phylicia Rashad earned a pair of nominations, while guest stars Danny Kaye, Stevie Wonder and Sammy Davis Jr. took one apiece. Besides its lone comedy series triumph, the show’s wins were for writing (Ed. Weinberger), directing (Jay Sandrich twice), editing, and guest star for Roscoe Lee Browne.

The only other series featuring primarily Black performers to receive a comedy series Emmy nomination was “Sanford and Son” in both 1972 and ’73. The show received seven Emmy noms – including three for star Redd Foxx – but never won one. “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”? Nope. It received just a single Emmy nomination in 1986, for lighting direction. Star Will Smith, later a four-time Oscar nominee and winner in 2022, was never nominated for the show.

But back to “Abbott.” The series is right now caught up in a tight three-way race in the Gold Derby combined odds with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and FX/Hulu’s “The Bear.” “Lasso” still leads with 9/2 odds, with “Abbott” hot on its heels at 5/1 and “The Bear” third at 6/1. The order has stayed pretty consistent over the past several months. And while the trophy lately has gone to streaming shows, let’s not forget that “Modern Family” – airing on the very same network as “Abbott,” ABC – won for top comedy five years in a row (2010-14).

