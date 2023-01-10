‘Abbott Elementary’ is YOUR choice to win 2023 Best Comedy Series Golden Globe [POLL RESULTS]

One year after earning a Best Comedy Series Golden Globe for its inaugural season, HBO Max’s “Hacks” is hoping to become the 11th back-to-back winner in the category’s history. However, the results of Gold Derby’s recent poll asking which of the five 2023 nominees most deserves to prevail indicate that this would be a generally unsatisfying outcome. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” was favored almost 3-to-1 over “Hacks,” and it ended up dominating all of its competitors by a margin of at least 27%. Do you count yourself as part of this plurality or would you rather see a different show win? Take to the comments or our forums and let your voice be heard before the award is handed out next week.

Here are the complete poll results for what YOU want to see win this year’s Best Comedy Series Golden Globe:

44% – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

17% – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

15% – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

13% – “The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

10% – “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Our odds show that “Abbott Elementary” is expected to handily win not only this top prize, but also Best Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson and Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph. Ralph just won an Emmy for the show in September, while Brunson lost at that ceremony to “Hacks” star Jean Smart (though she did pull off a Best Comedy Writing victory). The freshman sitcom fell to “Ted Lasso” in the Best Comedy Series Emmy race, but does not have to face the Apple TV+ show at this year’s Golden Globes.

“The Bear” ranks second on Gold Derby’s Best Comedy Series predictions list, and we anticipate that its lead actor, Jeremy Allen White, will emerge triumphant. “Only Murders in the Building,” “Hacks” and “Wednesday” – which follow “The Bear” on our series predictions list in that order – are not expected to succeed on any of their Golden Globe bids this year.

Aside from “Hacks,” this category’s recent winners include “Schitt’s Creek” (2021), “Fleabag” (2020), “The Kominsky Method” (2019) and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2018).

Tune in to the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony to see what wins Best Comedy Series, as well as 12 other competitive TV trophies. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

