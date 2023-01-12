Critics Choice TV Awards predictions: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Dropout’ will be only multiple winners

When the winners for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards are announced Sunday, January 15 on CW, look for exactly 13 TV shows to walk away with trophies. According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, ABC’s elementary school mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” will dominate with a trio of wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson and Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph. Our odds-makers say the other two comedy statuettes will be picked up by Jeremy Allen White for “The Bear” (Best Comedy Actor) and Leslie Jordan for “Call Me Kat” (Best Comedy Supporting Actor). Scroll down to see all Critics Choice Awards predictions by TV show.

The only other television program to walk away with more than a single trophy at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles will be “The Dropout,” per our racetrack odds. That Hulu miniseries about real-life fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is expected to claim both Best Limited Series and Best Limited Actress for Amanda Seyfried.

The other four categories in the TV movie/limited series genre will go to “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Best TV Movie), “Pam & Tommy” (Best Limited Actor for Sebastian Stan), “Black Bird” (Best Limited Supporting Actor for Paul Walter Hauser) and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Best Limited Supporting Actress for Niecy Nash-Betts).

As for the five drama races, exactly five TV shows are expected to become winners on Sunday night. They are: “Severance” (Best Drama Series“), “Better Call Saul” (Best Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk), “Euphoria” (Best Drama Actress for Zendaya), “House of the Dragon” (Best Drama Supporting Actor for Matt Smith) and “The White Lotus” (Best Drama Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge).

3 PREDICTED WINS

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson

Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph

2 PREDICTED WINS

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited Actress for Amanda Seyfried

1 PREDICTED WIN

“The Bear” (FX)

Best Comedy Actor for Jeremy Allen White

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Supporting Actor for Paul Walter Hauser

“Call Me Kat” (Fox)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor for Leslie Jordan

“Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Drama Actress for Zendaya

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Best Drama Supporting Actor for Matt Smith

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Best Limited Supporting Actress for Niecy Nash-Betts

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Best Limited Actor for Sebastian Stan

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Drama Series

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku)

Best TV Movie

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Drama Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge

PREDICT the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions