‘Abbott Elementary’ could repeat Emmys feat of ‘Friends’

While many of the cast of “Abbott Elementary” reaped repeat Emmy bids — Quinta Brunson for Best Comedy Actress, Tyler James Williams for Best Comedy Supporting Actor, and Janelle James and winner Sheryl Lee Ralph for Best Comedy Supporting Actress — it was overlooked for directing and writing (it won the latter last year). Despite those snubs, don’t count the ABC mockumentary out of the Best Comedy Series race.

While winning the top prize is rare without a writing or a directing nomination, “Friends” did just that back in 2002. Its only other victory that year was for Jennifer Aniston in Best Comedy Actress. And Brunson could do the same this year as she isn’t competing with reigning two-time champ Jean Smart (season three of “Hacks” was delayed). She sits in first place in our odds at 10/3 and would be the first lead on a mockumentary to win an Emmy; Steve Carell (“The Office”) and Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) lost repeatedly.

Brunson won the Golden Globe earlier this year as did Williams. He could easily take advantage of a vote split situation between two “Ted Lasso” actors Phil Dunster and reigning champ Brett Goldstein. Williams is also tied in first with a combined 11/2 odds.

Ralph recently won the Critics Choice Award and is the defending champion for Best Supporting Actress. Among her competition last year was James, thus proving the show can overcome a vote split. It is possible that she can double her victory as she has 11/2 odds in second place behind Ayo Edebiri for “The Bear,” with James right behind her with 6/1.

The show’s other Emmy nominations include Best Guest Actress for Taraji P. Henson, Best Contemporary Hairstyling and Best Casting (it won the latter last year).

“Abbott Elementary” swept the winter awards trifecta of Globes, Critics Choice and SAG. However, while it contended against many of the other Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Series at these kudos, the final season of “Ted Lasso” was released too late to be eligible.

