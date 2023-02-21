‘Abbott Elementary’ would be first broadcast network comedy since 2014 to win PGA Award

In the early years of the Best Comedy Series PGA Award category’s two-decade existence, broadcast network nominees always outnumbered those from cable channels, but the advent of streaming programs changed that. The last lineup dominated by network sitcoms was 2014’s, and four of the last six have included none at all. 2014 was also the last time a non-cable or streaming show – namely, ABC’s “Modern Family” – took this prize, but this streak is on the verge of breaking thanks to another ABC mockumentary: “Abbott Elementary.”

“Abbott Elementary” has earned its first PGA Award nomination for both its first and second seasons, which premiered in December 2021 and September 2022, respectively. Over the past year, the series has amassed numerous major accolades, including two Emmys (writing; supporting actress – Sheryl Lee Ralph), three Golden Globes (series; actress – Quinta Brunson; supporting actor – Tyler James Williams) and two Critics Choice Awards (series; supporting actress – Ralph). Brunson would also share in this potential PGA Award win as one of the show’s executive producers.

With 86% of Gold Derby’s current PGA Awards odds-makers predicting “Abbott Elementary” to win Best Comedy Series, the prospect of it bringing glory back to shows of its kind is extremely likely. It is nominated against a full slate of streaming series, with FX on Hulu’s “The Bear” in a distant second place with 10% of the top choice votes and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” HBO Max’s “Hacks” and HBO’s “Barry” sharing the remaining 4%.

Counting the various catch-all TV program categories that existed between 1991 and 2000, “Abbott Elementary” would be the 17th unique comedy series to win a PGA Award. The current list only includes five network sitcoms, with those preceding “Modern Family” (2011-2013; 2014) having been CBS’s “Brooklyn Bridge” (1992) and NBC’s “Frasier” (1996), “The Office” (2007) and “30 Rock” (2008-2010). “Abbott Elementary” would also be the first network show to win any PGA Award since 2018, when NBC’s “The Voice” and CBS’s “Carpool Karaoke” were respectively named that year’s best reality and short-form series.

“Abbott Elementary” is also only the sixth broadcast sitcom to compete for this award within the last decade. Aside from “Modern Family” and “30 Rock,” this group consists of CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory” (2014-2015), ABC’s “Black-ish” (2017) and NBC’s “The Good Place” (2019). Considering the drama category, the only series that would fit in with this bunch is NBC’s “This Is Us” (2019).

The 34th annual PGA Awards will be handed out on Saturday, February 25 during a non-televised ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

