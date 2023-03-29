Two could be a lucky number for ‘Abbott Elementary’ at the Emmys

Leading up to the 2022 Emmy Awards, many Experts, Editors and Users — myself included — predicted that “Abbott Elementary” would win the award for Best Comedy Series. After all, it had critical acclaim, ratings success and nominations in several top categories. As the ceremony progressed, “Abbott” picked up a couple of big wins: Best Comedy Writing for series star and creator Quinta Brunson, and Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph. But when Best Comedy was announced, the winner was …”Ted Lasso,” in its second consecutive victory.

Although “Abbott” fans were understandably disappointed, the loss might just be a blessing in disguise. If you look back at the history of winners in this category, a number of shows that are now considered classics won their first — and in some cases their only — series Emmy for their second seasons. So if “Abbott” captures the win for its second season, it would join the following list of classic comedies that achieved the same feat:

“I Love Lucy” — Best Comedy wins: 1953, 1954

The show that was pretty much the blueprint for the modern sitcom won its first of two consecutive titles in this category for its second season. Coincidentally, this win occurred at the 2nd Emmy ceremony. I guess the number two loved Lucy as well.

“Make Room for Daddy” — Best Comedy win: 1955

Built around actor and comedian Danny Thomas, “Make Room for Daddy” — later renamed “The Danny Thomas Show” — ran for 11 seasons on two different networks.

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” — Best Comedy wins: 1963, 1964, 1966

This classic comedy centered around a television comedy writer was created by Carl Reiner and was based on Reiner’s own experiences. The show won three times in this category, winning 15 total Emmys during its five-year run.

“M*A*S*H” — Best Comedy win: 1974

Despite earning a nomination for Best Comedy Series every year during its 11 seasons on the air, this was the only series win for the single-camera comedy about a Korean War-era medical team.

“Murphy Brown” — Best Comedy win: 1990, 1992

Candice Bergen earned five Emmys for her role as an acerbic network news anchor. The show itself won in 1990 and again in 1992. That second win came after then-Vice President Dan Quayle criticized the show’s choice to have the title character become a single mother.

“Ally McBeal” — Best Comedy win: 1999

The quirky one-hour legal comedy won its only series Emmy in 1999. Series creator David E. Kelly had an especially good Emmy night that year, as his legal drama “The Practice” also claimed the award for Best Drama Series, making Kelly the only producer in Emmy history to win both the Best Drama and Best Comedy prizes in the same year.

“Will and Grace” — Best Comedy win: 2000

Despite claiming the top prize only once, the groundbreaking series is one of only four shows in Emmy history to win acting awards for its entire main cast.

“The Office” — Best Comedy win: 2006

Despite its enduring popularity and 42 total nominations, this single best series win was one of only five Emmy victories for this show over its entire nine year run.

“Fleabag” — Best Comedy win: 2019

The second and final season of the British comedy from creator, writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge dominated the 2019 Emmys, with wins for Best Comedy, Actress, Writing and Directing.

