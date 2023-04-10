‘Abbott Elementary’ trio look to be latest to land Emmy supporting comedy noms from same series in the same year

The phenomenon of at least three and sometimes even four performers earning Emmy nominations from the same situation comedy series (or, in the case of “SNL,” sketch comedy) used to be pretty rate. But over the course of the past 13 years, with the increase in the number of category nominees to as many as eight, it’s grown increasingly common. In fact, it’s happened 7 times since 2010 in the supporting actor in a comedy series lineup and three times since 2017 among supporting comedy actresses. And in 2021 and 2022, thanks to “Ted Lasso,” there have been same-series threesomes on both sides.

Looking ahead to this year, the show with the best chance of placing three nominees in a supporting comedy series lineup is “Abbott Elementary” and its 1-2-3 punch of last year’s Emmy champ and current frontrunner Sheryl Lee Ralph, NAACP Image Award victor Janelle James and Lisa Ann Walter. They are right now holding down the 1, 3 and 7 spots, respectively, in the Gold Derby combined count for the supporting comedy category with odds of 9/2, 6/1 and 15/1.

On the supporting comedy actor side, meanwhile, the best shot at a threesome from a single series would be from “Barry”: 2018 category winner and three-time nominee Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root. They currently rank in the 3, 5 and 12 spots, respectively, with odds of 13/2, 10/1 and 100/1. If all of them make the lineup, it would be a repeat of 2019. Also having a shot at nominee status are the “Abbott” trio of Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis, who are in the 1st, 11th and 20th positions, as to the “Ted Lasso” team of Brett Goldstein (1st), Nick Mohammed (6th), Toheeb Jimoh (16th) and Phil Dunster (17th).

On the supporting actor side, “Lasso” generated four nominees in 2021 with Goldstein, Mohammed, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift and then again in 2022 with Goldstein, Jimoh and Mohammed all cracking the list. (Goldstein won both times.)

On the supporting comedy actress side, meanwhile, “Saturday Night Live” turned the trick in 2021 with nominees Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, with “Lasso” pllacing three in the category last year with Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Sarah Niles. The only other occasions on which the category drew three nominees from the same series was in 2004, when Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis were all nominated for “Sex and the City,” and in 2017 when “SNL” placed McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones.

The history of three same-series comedy supporting actor nominees dates to 1985, when Nicholas Colasanto, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt were all nominated from “Cheers.” It happened again for “Cheers” in 1988 when the triumvirate was Wendt, Kelsey Grammer and Woody Harrelson.

Then in 2010 arrived the “Modern Family” era and four straight years of at least three (and twice, four) male supporting nominees. In 2010, they were Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. In 2011, it was Stonestreet, Ferguson, Burrell and Ed O’Neill. Those four repeated their nominations in 2012, while in 2013 it was Burrell, Ferguson and O’Neill.

