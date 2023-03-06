ACE Eddie Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User rkenny4 for an excellent score of 80% when predicting the 2023 ACE Eddie Awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is actually tied with four other people but has the better point score of 8,025 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 800 people worldwide predicted these editing champs with our top scorer getting 8 of 10 movie and TV categories correct. Winners at the Los Angeles ceremony included “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “The Bear” and “Andor.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 7 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright is best at 70%. I am next at 60%, and then a tie at 50% for Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen. Paul Sheehan follows at 40%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, we had 6 other Experts predicting. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) is best at 70%. We then have Clayton Davis (Variety) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire) at 60%. Following at 40% are Susan King (Gold Derby), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). See Experts’ scores.

