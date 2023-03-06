ACE Eddies: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ win over Oscar rivals for Best Film Editing

“Top Gun: Maverick” got a big boost in its bid for Best Editing at the Oscars with a win at the ACE Golden Eddie Awards on March 5. It prevailed in the drama race at these awards bestowed by American Cinema Editors over two of its Oscar rivals –“Elvis” and “Tár ” — as well as “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Woman King.”

Another of the Oscar nominees, “Everything Everywhere All at Once ” won the comedy/musical category over the fifth Oscar contender, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” plus “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, “The Menu” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

Since 1990, the film that came up with one of the ACEs went on to win the top prize at the Academy Awards 18 times, including the 2020 winner for best drama editing, “Parasite.” And in 10 of the 14 years when the ACE barometer was wrong, at least one of the Eddie champs was a contender for Best Picture. In 2022, the ACE pick for best drama, “King Richard,” made the cut with the academy for the top prize. Likewise in 2021 with ACE drama champ “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

In 2019, both ACE winners — the drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the comedy “The Favourite” — numbered among the Best Picture nominees to lose the top Oscar to “Green Book.” In 2008 neither of the Eddie winners — The Bourne Ultimatum” nor “Sweeney Todd” — made the final five contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars, and in 2000 the same fate befell “The Matrix” and “Being John Malkovich.” And prior to the split, 1990 ACE winner “Glory” was shut out of the Best Picture line-up.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)



“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Sven Budelmann, BFS

“Elvis”

Matt Villa, ACE ASE; Jonathan Redmond

“Tár”

Monika Willi

X – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

“The Woman King”

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)



“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

X – “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once”

Paul Rogers

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Bob Ducsay, ACE

“The Menu”

Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

“Triangle of Sadness”

Ruben Östlund; Mikel Cee Karlsson

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“The Bad Guys”

John Venzon, ACE

X – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Ken Schretzmann, ACE; Holly Klein

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

James Ryan, ACE

“Turning Red”

Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)



“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Amy Foote; Joe Bini; Brian A. Kates, ACE

X – “Fire of Love”

Erin Casper; Jocelyne Chaput

“Good Night Oppy”

Helen Kearns, ACE; Rejh Cabrera

“Moonage Daydream”

Brett Morgen

“Navalny”

Langdon Page; Maya Hawke

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)



“The Andy Warhol Diaries: Collab: Andy & Basquiat”

Steve Ross

X – “George Carlin’s American Dream”

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

“The Last Movie Stars: Luck is an Art”

Barry Poltermann

“Luci and Desi”

Robert A. Martinez

“Pelosi in the House”

Geof Bartz, ACE

