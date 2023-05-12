ACM Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User rhodeawards for a great score of 70% when predicting the 2023 ACM Awards winners on Thursday night. Our top scorer is actually tied with seven people — Deloys, Nate4025, Brayfers, bostondbag, tsannico, steagles and thesmartone — but has the better point score of 10,855 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 200 people worldwide predicted these Academy of Country Music champs with our top scorer getting 7 of 10 categories correct. Major winners were Chris Stapleton (entertainer of the year), Lainey Wilson (female artist) and Morgan Wallen (male artist).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our four Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson and Joyce Eng are best at 60%. We then have Marcus Dixon at 50% and Daniel Montgomery at 40%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions