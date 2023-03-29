ACM Awards hosts: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will emcee the country music event

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks have been tapped to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. The annual event is scheduled for May 11 and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Nominees and performers for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Parton said in a statement, “I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth. While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

Brooks added, “Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple.”

Said Academy of Country Music CEO and ACM Awards executive producer Damon Whiteside, “The ACM Awards is the world’s biggest and most groundbreaking country music awards show and the only one to stream live across the globe thanks to our partners at Prime Video, so there is no host pairing more appropriate than music’s most iconic global superstars, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”

