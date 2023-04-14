ACM Awards cliffhanger: Will Miranda Lambert repeat as Entertainer of the Year?

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced their 58th annual nominations on April 13 in advance of the May 11 show, and this year they cited seven artists for Entertainer of the Year. That includes two women: Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, the only two women who have been nominated for the last eight years. Lambert surprised us by winning the award in 2022 (it was her first win on her sixth try). Can she do it again? Make your predictions here in our predictions center.

The odds usually aren’t in women’s favor at the ACM Awards. The organization has given out Entertainer of the Year 52 times to date. Only 12 times has the winner been a woman. Lambert prevailed in 2022. She’s joined on that short list by Loretta Lynn (1975), Dolly Parton (1978), Barbara Mandrell (1981), Reba McEntire (1995), Shania Twain (2000), The Chicks (2001), Underwood (2009-2010, 2020), and Taylor Swift (2011-2012). As you can see, only Underwood and Swift have ever won the award multiple times, so Lambert would join an even shorter list of women if she goes back-to-back.

The five men Lambert and Underwood are up against are Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen. Of those, Aldean is the only previous winner: he three-peated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Combs is nominated for the fourth year in a row, but hasn’t won yet. Stapleton is nominated for the fifth time without a win. Brown and Wallen are first-time nominees. Lambert isn’t only the defending champ, though. She’s also the most awarded artist in ACM history. So despite the usual distaff disadvantage, you should never underestimate her.

