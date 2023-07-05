A whopping 8 actors who lost 2023 Oscars are now vying for Emmys

In the fall of 2021, Olivia Colman scored her first career Emmy for “The Crown” despite not having succeeded on her Oscar bid for “The Father” that spring. This made her the 16th performer to prevail at the Emmys directly after going home empty-handed at the Oscars and the fourth to do so during the 21st century. Now that the 2023 Emmy nominations ballots have been released, eight of the 16 actors who lost Oscars at the most recent ceremony officially have shots at joining Colman on this list.

Gold Derby’s Emmy odds currently indicate that the man and woman with the best hopes of following in Colman’s footsteps are Brian Tyree Henry and Hong Chau, who just received their first career Academy Award nominations for their respective supporting turns in “Causeway” and “The Whale.” Henry is seeking his second comedy supporting Emmy notice for “Atlanta,” while Chau could pull double duty with bids for “Poker Face” (comedy guest) and “The Night Agent” (drama supporting).

Chau could also find herself in a rematch with her Oscar competitor Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), who has three entries on the comedy guest actress ballot for her work on “Poker Face,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “American Born Chinese.” Judd Hirsch, a two-time comedy lead Emmy winner for “Taxi” (1981, 1983) and recent supporting Oscar nominee for “The Fabelmans,” is looking to land in two TV categories: drama guest actor (“Hunters”) and movie/limited supporting actor (“Extrapolations”).

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), who also lost the featured male Oscar to Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), is on this year’s comedy guest actor ballot for hosting “Saturday Night Live.” He previously won an Emmy for playing Winston Churchill in the 2009 TV Movie “Into the Storm.” Also hoping to earn recognition for his own 2022 “SNL” guest appearance is Austin Butler, who was nominated in the lead Oscar category for “Elvis” against eventual champ Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”).

Rounding out this group are Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett, who respectively lost on their lead and supporting Oscar bids for “TAR” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actresses Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. Blanchett, a former movie/limited lead nominee for “Mrs. America,” could return to the category as a “Documentary Now!” cast member, while Bassett might finally achieve her first drama lead nomination six seasons into her tenure as the star of “9-1-1.” Bassett is also on the narration ballot for “Good Night Oppy.”

Two of the latest Oscar winners are also in the hunt for Emmys this year. Yeoh and Quan could both be recognized for their comedic supporting performances on “American Born Chinese,” while she may also earn a notice for her featured turn on the limited series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” Both would be first-time Emmy nominees.

Chau, Hsu, Blanchett or Bassett would be the 11th actress to win an Emmy right after losing an Oscar. Those who came before Colman were Simone Signoret in 1966 (Oscar nomination: “Ship of Fools”; Emmy win: “A Small Rebellion”), Geraldine Page in 1967 (“You’re a Big Boy Now”; “A Christmas Memory”), Lee Grant in 1971 (“The Landlord”; “The Neon Ceiling”), Glenda Jackson in 1972 (“Sunday Bloody Sunday”; “Elizabeth R”), Eileen Brennan in 1981 (“Private Benjamin”; “Private Benjamin”), Alfre Woodard in 1984 (“Cross Creek”; “Hill Street Blues”), Piper Laurie in 1987 (“Children of a Lesser God”; “Promises”), Laura Linney in 2008 (“The Savages”; “John Adams”) and Nicole Kidman in 2017 (“Lion”; “Big Little Lies”).

The corresponding male group happens to already include Hirsch, who won his 1981 Emmy for “Taxi” just after losing his first supporting Oscar contest to his “Ordinary People” cast mate, Timothy Hutton. He was preceded by Peter Falk in 1962 (“Pocketful of Miracles”; “The Dick Powell Show”), Laurence Olivier in 1973 (“Sleuth”; “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”) and Burgess Meredith in 1977 (“Rocky”; “Tail Gunner Joe”) and followed by James Woods in 1987 (“Salvador”; “Promises”) and Tom Wilkinson in 2008 (“Michael Clayton”; “John Adams”).

A slim majority (52%) of all actors who have earned same-year Oscar and Emmy nominations have won at least one of the awards. Included among those who recently came up short at both ceremonies are Andrew Garfield (“Tick Tick Boom”; “Under the Banner of Heaven”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”; “Saturday Night Live”) and Amy Adams (“Vice”; “Sharp Objects”). There has been at least one example every year since 2016, so the chance of one or more of these eight actors carrying on the tradition is high. If any do make it past the nomination hurdle, voters may feel compelled to ensure they finish the year with some gold in their hands after all.

