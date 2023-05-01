Netflix will release Adam McKay’s ‘Average Height, Average Build’ with Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr., and more

Satirical filmmaker Adam McKay has his follow-up to the four-time Oscar-nominee “Don’t Look Up” ready to go at Netflix. “Average Height, Average Build” will star Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler. The premise, while a little far-fetched, aims to poke fun at the political lobbying system. Pattinson will star as a (retired) serial killer who hires a lobbyist (Adams), in the hopes of getting laws changed so he can literally get away with murder. Downey is a detective who has been on Pattinson’s character’s trail for years, and who refuses to give up.

According to Deadline, McKay shopped the script around before deciding to return to Netflix. “Don’t Look Up,” the environmental allegory comedy-horror, is said to be the Big Red Streamer’s second-most-watched film of all time, boasting 360 million streamed hours worldwide in its first 28 days.

The 55-year-old McKay began his career as a writer for “Saturday Night Live,” transitioning to film as a writer-director with comedy classics like “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Talladega Nights,” and “Step Brothers.” In 2012 his work became a little more overtly political, with “The Campaign,” then followed up with “The Big Short.” The economics comedy (economedy?) won McKay and Charles Randolph the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, plus a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Christian Bale, a Best Director nomination, Best Editing nomination, and a nomination for Best Picture. 2019’s satirical Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” had a total of eight Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Director, Actor (Bale), Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), Supporting Actress (Adams), Original Screenplay, Editing, and, its sole winner, Hair and Makeup.

More recently, McKay has served as a producer on “Succession,” “The Menu” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions