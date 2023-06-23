Adam Scott on ‘Party Down’ revival: ‘The whole thing almost got scrapped’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, creative and digital director Christopher Rosen spoke in-depth with Adam Scott (“Party Down”) about his Starz comedy, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

Scott was originally cast as struggling actor and cater waiter Henry Pollard back in 2008. The show was cancelled after two seasons, but then the stars aligned this year and “Party Down” returned to Starz for a third season. The revival picks up in real time 13 years later, with the show focusing on the Party Down catering company, where creatives on the fringe of Hollywood struggle to find their big break.

“It’s so funny, because it had been a lot of work getting to the point of being on the set, and then we had some COVID scares, and the whole thing almost got scrapped,” Scott revealed in our webchat. “If one more person got COVID, we just were out of time and we would’ve had to just walk away. So it was a huge relief that we were there.”

SEE Watch more than 400 interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Christopher Rosen: Welcome back to Gold Derby. I’m Christopher Rosen. I’m so pleased to be joined by Adam Scott, a two-time Emmy Award nominee, who plays Henry Pollard on the Starz comedy series Party Down, which just returned for its long awaited third season and finished earlier this year. It’s so good, it was so much fun. Adam, it’s 13 years, I guess, since the show went off the air, to this comeback revival season. I know there had been talks frequently about maybe a movie or coming back for a third season and this and that. So when it was finally done and you’re back and on the set, what was it actually that first day, after all this time away from the show, to actually be on the set doing it?

Adam Scott: Yeah, it was weird. I mean, it’s almost clichéd at this point, because there’s so many reboots and stuff, of people saying how surreal it is. But it really is when you’re there, in the wardrobe with your old friends that you used to do the show with, and this had been a significant amount of time. It had been 13 years. It’s so funny, because it had been a lot of work getting to the point of being on the set, and then we had some COVID scares, and the whole thing almost got scrapped. If one more person got COVID, we just were out of time and we would’ve had to just walk away. So it was a huge relief that we were there. But all of that entire run-up to it actually happening, when I stepped onto the set, I realized I hadn’t really considered how this was going to feel, because we’d been so busy getting it ready. So when I actually walked on the set, and it was a scene with Ken Marino in front of the Party Down van, I was a little overwhelmed. It was very moving, but it was also just strange. It was just strange, because it felt like zero time had passed, and it’s been a long time, and all of our lives were so different back then. I had two babies, and now I have two teenagers. It’s just a completely different world. And then looking over and seeing Ken play Ron Donald again, which is… Ken, I think, is the funniest person in the world, and that is my favorite character. So it’s hard to distill it down to one feeling. It was a lot of feelings, all of them good, some of them confusing, but all of… It’s like pure joy in a bunch of different compartments.

CR: Yeah, definitely. And I think, I guess as a viewer, it was… Again, I watched the show 13 years ago, and then watching now, it felt like… You’re right, nothing really… No time had passed, and so much time had passed, and it really does pick right up. It’s very much, you’re just right back into it when you’re watching, which I thought was really great.

AS: Yeah. That’s one of the things I loved, and it’s all credit to John Enbom, is making sure the show still felt like the same scrappy little show. He could have made it look glossy and nice, it could have made it look just better, but it still feels like that same little down and dirty show. And this time we had five days to shoot instead of four, and other luxuries that we didn’t have 13 years ago. But the look and feel of the show is the same. I think John’s idea was to make it feel as if Party Down’s been going this entire time, we just haven’t seen the intervening seasons and we’re picking up on Party Down season 13. We just skipped all those other seasons. So it just felt like we were just putting the needle back down on the record.

CR: That’s really… That’s great, and it’s also… I guess I was thinking this too, because we’ve seen, like you said before, there’s been a lot of revivals, certainly of comedies, or just in general. That’s obviously a very popular thing, and people love seeing stuff they used to love come back, and this and that. I always feel like with comedies, you run the risk of it being not as good as people remember. The fans or whoever is like, in their heads, they have an idea of what they liked about whatever show it is, and then when they get to see the revival, it’s like, it wasn’t exactly what I wanted. But like you said, it does feel like you’re able to maintain the expectations of the people who really loved it, but also subvert I guess, or maybe… It’s not like. I don’t know, I just found it really well done in that aspect of it. And it sounds like you guys actually probably did consider that greatly, I guess, how people would… With a property that people are so attached to, or has such a cult fan base, I don’t even know what you would call it. People really love it, the people who love it. Yeah. That’s interesting that you guys probably did think about that a lot, I guess.

AS: For sure. I mean, like with a sequel or something, the last thing you want to do is come back and screw it up. So it was definitely something, and an added pressure to the entire thing. And a lot of that was just on John Enbom’s shoulders, our showrunner, and he really stuck the landing and made sure that the stories that we were telling for all the characters were vital and funny and interesting, and every one of these characters had somewhere real to go, and keeping the comedy ball up in the air at all times as well. It was hard, but I think he did an incredible job.

CS: Yeah, it’s great. I mean, not just because… It was very funny. I would say the first episode, the twist that it’s in the dawn of COVID, basically, that was one of the funniest… I was legit laugh out loud. That was such a great button on that episode. And I just was like, oh man, the show is really on point. It just is so funny.

AS: There was one joke that we came up with… Because in January of ’21 when we first started really saying, “Okay, let’s do this,” the five executive producers, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd and myself, started doing these weekly Zooms, where we would just get on and just chat for a couple of hours. And we did it every weekend for four or five weeks. We just had a few of these things, and then John just took all of this raw information and party ideas, character arc ideas, all this stuff, and went away and used some of it, came up with tons of new… Just crafted a season out of this giant pile of raw info. But during those Zooms, we came up with this one joke that I really loved, but it was just too stupid to use, which was during COVID, Ron started a food truck. Remember Soup R’ Crackers, his old franchise idea?

CR: Yes.

AS: This one was a food truck that served soup and open-faced sandwiches, but he called the open faced sandwiches spreaders, and so his food truck was called Soup R’ Spreaders. And he couldn’t get anyone during COVID to eat his soup and open-faced sandwiches. It just was too dumb, but we all couldn’t drop it for a while.

CR: Soup R’ Spreaders is great. Maybe for season four perhaps.

AS: Yeah. There you go.

CR: You mentioned earlier about how much time had passed in your own lives, in your personal lives and stuff. And for you as an actor, again, not because we’re just chatting, I always thought you’ve always been a really good actor, I think, but you’ve had 13 years basically since you played Henry. And I guess, you obviously… I mean, you had an Emmy nomination for Severance, you’re doing all this great work, so having evolved as an actor and then going back to play Henry, how did your improvements as a performer, let’s say, or whatever, how did that affect how you played him now, if at all, I guess?

AS: Yeah. It was interesting, because when we made the original show, I connected just directly with the character in a lot of ways, because at that point I was 15 or so years into an acting career where I hadn’t really found traction in a lot of ways. And Party Down ended up being part of what got me traction, funny enough. So there was this really just mainline connection to the character. And I think for all, everyone in the cast, we all had this connection to the predicament all these characters were in. It’s part of what bonded us to the show and to each other so intensely back then, is that this show about this specific thing made us feel better about that specific thing. And it was really good and super funny and so fun, we just never wanted to stop making it. But coming back to the character, like you always feel like a kid when you’re around your parents, as an actor, no matter what success you may find, you’re always going to feel like that out-of-work actor who can’t get a rest, it’s just always there. So that feeling that I equate with Henry is easy to find. But the cool thing is that it’s been 13 years, and John wrote the character having been around for a bit, had some blood under the bridge, and is a different… Has changed a bit, and has a macro view of his life, and has moved on from a lot of the things that were causing him so much angst and pain back then. Some of those wounds get reopened over the season, but the character is… It’s the same guy, but there’s a difference to him. He’s settled and he’s put a couple of fires out when we find him. So it was fun to find the original pathos of the character, but then find a new color.

CR: Yeah. And I think the way the arc of the season for Henry, it does feel like an acceptance that he’s like… And not to sound [inaudible 00:11:31] accept that he’s good enough, basically. He realizes he is actually… These are things that are value… There is value to what he’s doing. He doesn’t need to be in a superhero movie or whatever.

AS: That’s right.

CR: A Marvel analog isn’t the thing, it’s really… I found it really hopeful, honestly, in a great way, and not cheesy hopeful, just legitimately good. It was like, oh, this is nice. I found that really a compelling arc to play for you.

AS: Me too. And I like that… Because the choices, go to Tunisia with Jennifer Garner and have a role in a giant Marvel type movie, or continue your job at the public school and catering. And he chooses continuing his job at the public school and catering, because it makes him feel good, and because he is doing something that matters to these kids, and he doesn’t want to let them down. And that’s not a decision he would have made 13 years ago, or five years ago. It’s a decision he’s making now because of what he’s learned along the way.

CR: Yeah. It was really good. And it’s also… I mean, as a viewer, it’s a pleasant surprise, because I think we’ve been conditioned to see, it’s Sisyphusian or whatever, but deciding actually, this is really cool. It was like, that’s a good twist for me as a viewer. You mentioned Jennifer Garner, and she’s so great. You’ve worked with so many incredible actresses and done a lot with… I was re-watching Big Little Lies recently [inaudible 00:13:10] with Reese Witherspoon, it’s so good and everything. So I guess, what did Jennifer bring to the role that I guess you were surprised by? Or getting to work with her in this capacity, what was… I mean, you guys have great chemistry. You have great chemistry with a lot of people, but how did this maybe differ for you, in any way?

AS: Thanks. Yeah, she’s the best. She was so great and so funny. We were figuring out that role of Evie, and had Jennifer Garner as the type of actor that would be perfect for Evie, if we could find someone with that much smarts and the energy and just everything that Jennifer Garner brings to the screen, all of the enviable things that she’s able to do. And it wasn’t until we were a few weeks in of trying to figure out who exactly should play this role that someone suggested, why don’t we just try… I think maybe Rob. Why don’t we just try getting Jennifer Garner? And it hadn’t occurred to us that maybe we try, because it seemed silly to even try. And then we did, and turns out she is a fan. Her kids like it. And so we were just so lucky, and couldn’t believe it that she was going to do it. And she’s the best. She’s so great, and it was so fun. I would love to work with Jennifer again anytime. Jump at the chance. So we were extremely lucky.

CR: Yeah. It’s great.

AS: And as far as what she brought, she brought everything to the role. Yeah.

CR: Yeah. That’s good. And then the other big relationship for Henry obviously is Casey, and Lizzy Caplan could not do it, which I know that you guys have talked about, because she was so busy with Fatal Attraction and Fleishman Is In Trouble, and even getting her was a coup, basically. It’s a very quick scene at the end. Was it, again, similar like you were saying before, you just step back in and you’re right back into it where you were? Because again, you and her have a great chemistry as well, albeit different from the kind of chemistry I think you have with Jennifer, like we were just talking about. But was that just great to have her back even for such a short amount of time, basically?

AS: Oh yeah, it was so much fun. I mean, we had one day with her in New York. It was this top secret trip to New York to shoot the scene, and it was a blast. I think for Henry, there’s really just one person, whether he’s able to face up to it or not, or admit it to himself or not. I think that Casey is the love of his life, and they didn’t even have a real relationship, really. It was sort of like this weird thing. So I think seeing her, the season ends, but I would imagine that that encounter is the sort of thing that changes a person’s thinking, I think. And so I hope we get to see where it goes next.

CR: Yeah. I was going to say, you spent 13 years basically, I’m sure, being asked about a season three of Party Down, or like you said, there was a movie potentially a million years ago. So now are you ready to get asked about season four of Party Down a million times between the next… Until you get to do it again, I guess?

AS: I know. We certainly left it hanging, so I hope so. I hope we get to, and I hope we can find another six weeks where everyone’s available, because that ended up being… The feat of engineering was being able to schedule it. But I think we can do it. I would love to. I know everybody wants to do it.

CR: Yeah. I mean, as a viewer I would also love it, because this season was so satisfying and really great. And like you said, getting everyone… I guess it’s a good problem to have, when everybody on the show is so seemingly very successful and very funny and just always busy. So hopefully there is a time again when you guys can get together, because it was great. Yeah. Adam Scott, we have to go, but thank you so much. Adam Scott stars on Party Down. You can watch all the episodes on Starz. Thank you, Adam, for this. Appreciate it.

AS: Thanks, Christopher.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions