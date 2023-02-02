Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyonce will be top winners at 2023 Grammy Awards

Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyonce will rule the 2023 Grammy Awards when they’re handed out on Sunday, February 5. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete predictions by artist in 34 categories spanning multiple genres.

We’re betting on Adele to win four awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me,” plus Best Pop Vocal Album for “30.” But that might not be all she wins. She’s also up for Best Music Film for her Emmy-winning TV special “Adele: One Night Only.” That category isn’t in our predictions center this year, but given her track record (she hasn’t lost a single Grammy in more than a decade), she could easily sweep that one up too.

We also think Lamar will win four times in a clean sweep of the rap field: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “The Heart Part 5,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Die Hard,” and Best Rap Album for “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” The Recording Academy loves Lamar, having already awarded him 14 times, though those victories have been relegated to the rap and music video fields, never in the general field.

Beyonce will win three awards that we’re predicting: Album of the Year for “Renaissance” (which would be her long-awaited first win in the category), Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” and Best R&B Song for “Cuff It.” If we’re right and she wins all three, she would tie conductor Georg Solti‘s all-time record of 31 career trophies. But that’s not all. Beyonce is also nominated in two dance/electronic categories that aren’t in our predictions center. If she wins those too, she’d soar ahead as the most awarded individual in Grammy history.

Do you agree with our forecasts? Check them out below, and make or update your own predictions here before winners are announced on February 5.

ADELE

Record of the Year — “Easy on Me”

Song of the Year — “Easy on Me”

Best Pop Solo Performance — “Easy on Me”

Best Pop Vocal Album — “30”

KENDRICK LAMAR

Best Rap Performance — “The Heart Part 5”

Best Melodic Rap Performance — “Die Hard”

Best Rap Song — “The Heart Part 5”

Best Rap Album — “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers”

BEYONCE

Album of the Year — “Renaissance”

Best R&B Performance — “Virgo’s Groove”

Best R&B Song — “Cuff It”

MARY J. BLIGE

Best Traditional R&B Performance — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best R&B Album — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

BRANDI CARLILE

Best Rock Performance — “Broken Horses”

Best Rock Song — “Broken Horses”

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Best Visual Media Compilation — “Encanto”

Best Visual Media Song — “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

WILLIE NELSON

Best Country Solo Performance — “Live Forever”

Best Country Song — “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

ABBA

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — “Don’t Shut Me Down”

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Best Latin Pop Album — “Aguilera”

ANITTA

Best New Artist

ARCTIC MONKEYS

Best Alternative Music Performance — “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

BAD BUNNY

Best Musica Urbana Album — “Un Verano Sin Ti”

BJORK

Best Alternative Music Album — “Fossora”

BLACK KEYS

Best Rock Album — “Dropout Boogie”

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Audio Book, Narration, Storytelling — “Finding Me”

JONNY GREENWOOD

Best Visual Media Score — “The Power of the Dog”

ALISON KRAUSS AND ROBERT PLANT

Best Country Duo/Group Performance — “Going Where the Lonely Go”

STEVE LACY

Best Progressive R&B Album — “Gemini Rights”

MIRANDA LAMBERT

Best Country Album — “Palomino”

DIANA ROSS

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album — “Thank You”

TAYLOR SWIFT

Best Music Video — “All Too Well”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?