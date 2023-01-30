Adele will win the most Grammys, according to music fans [Poll Results]

Adele has been abundantly rewarded by the Recording Academy. Coming into 2023 she has won 15 Grammys out of 18 nominations — that’s right, she has only lost three times so far, giving her a success rate of 83%. But she’s probably not done. She has seven more nominations this year. Will she clean up yet again? According to the readers we polled recently, she’ll come away with the most trophies of the night.

The singer-songwriter received two nominations for her album “30”: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her single “Easy on Me” brought her four more noms: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. Rounding out her categories is Best Music Film for her Emmy-winning TV special “Adele: One Night Only.” A clean sweep isn’t out of the question given her track record. She has been undefeated since running the board in 2012 with her blockbuster album “21.” If she does win all seven that would certainly make her the most awarded artist of the night, and it would set a new record for the most awards won by a woman at a single ceremony.

Whether or not she wins all of her nominations, 46.6% of our respondents think she’ll come away with the biggest haul. In second place in our poll is Beyonce with 29.32% of readers saying she’ll collect the most trophies; that wouldn’t be too surprising since she’s this year’s most nominated artist with nine bids. And she’s got history in her sights too: to date she has won 28 Grammys, so all she needs is four more to pass conductor Georg Solti (31) to become the most awarded artist in the history of the awards.

Up next with 18.52% of the vote is Harry Styles, who could just as easily win all or none of his six nominations this year. Seven-time nominee Brandi Carlile got 3.7% of the vote, and Kendrick Lamar got less than 1% of votes despite having eight nominations. Do you agree with our poll that Adele will take home the most hardware on February 5?

